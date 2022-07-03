scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Maharashtra live updates: Floor test on Monday; Thackeray cousins unite over Aarey row

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: With 164 votes in his favour, BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected the state Assembly Speaker.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: July 3, 2022 2:33:39 pm
Maharashtra political crisis live: Newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their oath-taking ceremony, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, June 30, 2022. (PTI)

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates:  The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning Sunday. The election to the post of the Speaker of the House was held Sunday, in which BJP’s Rahul Narwekar was elected. Ahead the session, the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena sealed the legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan. The Maha Vikas Aghadi had fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi.

Also Read |The Sunday Profile: At T-junction

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who have extended support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday returned to Mumbai from Goa  on the eve of a special two-day session of the state legislature which will see election for the Assembly Speaker speaker’s as well as a floor test of the new government.

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expelled Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the party for indulging in “anti-party activities”. “In exercise of powers vested in me as Shiv Sena party president, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation,” Thackeray wrote in a letter addressed to the Maharashtra CM, who had led a faction of rebel Sena MLAs.

Live Blog

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray expels Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena; Assembly Speaker to be elected on Sunday; Shinde govt to face floor test on July 4; Follow this space for Latest Updates

14:11 (IST)03 Jul 2022
After Maha Assembly Speaker's election, Cong says it seems Governor was 'sleeping' for 1.5 yrs

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat targeted Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after the Assembly Speaker's election, saying they had been demanding the same since some time, but it seems "the governor was sleeping for one-and-a-half years".

The Speaker's post was lying vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of the Congress resigned.

Thorat, in a statement made on the floor of the House while congratulating Narvekar, said, "The Speaker's election took place in a transparent way. This is what we had been demanding with the governor for quite some time. It seems the governor was sleeping for one-and-a-half years.” Thorat said when the MVA was in power in Maharashtra, they wanted to make the Speaker's appointment procedure on the lines of the Lok Sabha.

"We wanted to make the whole procedure transparent as against the earlier procedure of secret voting. We even tried to knock the doors of court, but the Supreme Court did not take a decision quickly,” the Congress legislator said. (PTI)

13:58 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Explained: The long legal battle over Mumbai’s Metro-3 car shed

Within hours of assuming power on Thursday (June 30), Maharashtra’s new government decided in its first Cabinet meeting to reverse the decision of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray to move the Metro-3 car shed from Aarey to the 102-acre salt pan land in Kanjurmarg.

The dispute over the construction of a Metro car shed at Aarey has been ongoing since 2014. The move to shift the car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg was a major bone of contention between the Shiv Sena and its former ally, the BJP. Read more

13:10 (IST)03 Jul 2022
We want development but should not sacrifice the environment: Amit Thackeray

Amit Thackeray opposed the metro car shed at Aarey colony saying the decision of the government to have Mumbai Metro 3 carshed has come as a shocker for him. Earlier, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya had also opposed carshed at Aarey.

"The government's decision to build a carshed in Aarey has come as a shock to many environment lovers like me. Hundreds of youths had struggled to not have the car shed in Aarey and some even were jailed. We want development but should not sacrifice the environment. If the environment is destroyed, then there will be no existence of people to do politics . All leaders must understand this. I request the New CM and DCM to rethink on their decision," Amit Thackeray said in a social media post. 

Meanwhile, several green activists have called for a protest at Aarey forest on Sunday morning. As hundreds of activists are likely to gather in Aarey the Mumbai police have deployed policement at Aarey forest.

12:46 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Don't caste anger for us on Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray issues appeal as protests to protect Aarey resume

In a series of tweets, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said the new BJP-Eknath Shinde faction government should not cast their anger for the Opposition on Mumbai.

His comments come as the new government announced that a Metro carshed will be built in Aarey Colony, considered Mumbai's green lung. "Aarey isn’t only about 2700+ trees, it is about it’s biodiversity that we are seeking to protect in our Mumbai," he said.

12:38 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Rahul Narwekar will make Maharashtra proud: Devendra Fadnavis

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis said Speaker Rahul Narwekar will make Maharashtra proud.

"As a legislator, he had earned applause from both the poor and rich. Colaba is a constituency which houses poor kolis (fisherman colonies) on one hand and rich living in high rises. Striking a balance and serving both was a challenge which he managed. He brought several welfare schemes for fisherfolks," Fadnavis said.

12:35 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Even Kasab didn't have so much security: Aaditya Thackeray on protection for rebel Sena MLAs

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray targeted the Eknath Shinde-led government on the stringent security arrangements in place for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs as they entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises from a nearby luxury hotel.

“We have not seen such security before in Mumbai. Why are you scared? Is someone going to run away? Why so much fear,” Thackeray said as the Shinde group MLAs reached Vidhan Bhavan in special buses. (PTI)

12:31 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Rahul Narwekar becomes youngest Speaker in country

Rahul Narwekar has become the youngest Speaker of not only Maharashtra but entire country. The 45-year-old is an advocate by profession. 

Narwekar hails from Sawantwadi and their family was from Goa. His father Suresh Narwekar was a BMC corporator. He is the son-in-law of senior NCP leader Ramraje Nimbalkar, the former chairman of the Legislative Council.

12:20 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Speaker's post is sacrosanct: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed Assembly after BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected the Speaker, saying the post is sacrosanct. "This is a coveted post which was held by several veterans who earned national recognition," he said.

12:04 (IST)03 Jul 2022
BJP's Rahul Narwekar elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

With a majority of 164 votes, BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker.




11:58 (IST)03 Jul 2022
MVA polls 107 votes for Rajan Salvi

MVA constituents SShiv Sena, NCP and Congress polled 107 votes for their pick for the Speaker's post Rajan Salvi.

Meanwhile, AIMIM abstained from voting.

11:57 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Watch: Oppn chants 'ED, ED' when Sena's Yamini Yashwant Jadhav registers her vote

During the head count to elect the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, Opposition benches chanted "ED,ED" when Shiv Sena's Yamini Yashwant Jadhav registered her head count.

A prominent Sena MLA, who joined the Shinde-led rebel group, Jadhav is wife of former chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s Standing Committee Yashwant Jadhav who is being probed by the ED in a case of alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations. Prior to the ED action, the Income Tax officials too had attached a flat belonging to the Jadhavs in Bandra and nearly 40 properties linked to Yashwant over the charges of tax evasion earlier this year.

11:52 (IST)03 Jul 2022
BJP's Rahul Narwekar gets 164 votes

The BJP, Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and smaller parties came together to give 164 votes for Colaba MLA Rahul Narwekar for the Assembly Speaker's post.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) abstained from voting against BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar. Both its MLAs Abu Azmi and Raees Shaikh kept sitting during the head count.

11:16 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Voting to elect Assembly Speaker begins

On the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly session, voting to elect the Speaker began. After the voice vote is completed, division of votes will begin.

BJP's pick Rahul Narwekar is pitted against Shiv Sena's Rajan Salvi in the Assembly Speaker election.

11:00 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Eknath Shinde pays tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray ahead of session

CM Eknath Shinde and loyalist MLAs paid tributes at the statue of Balasaheb Thackeray near Colaba's Regal cinema.

10:59 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Eknath Shinde arrives at Vidhan Bhavan ahead of session

Newly-appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan, where a two day Assembly session will be held to choose the Speaker. A floor test will also be held to test the waters for the Sena-BJP government.


Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with loyalist MLAs at the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in the Vidhan Bhavan premises.
10:52 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Who is Rahul Narwekar, BJP’s pick for Maharashtra Assembly Speaker post

The first-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Rahul Narwekar, 45, filed his nomination as the party’s candidate for the election to the Speaker’s post in the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday.

An advocate by profession, Narwekar, who had been associated with the Sena as well as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the past, joined the BJP in the run-up to the October 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The saffron party fielded him from the upmarket Colaba constituency in South Mumbai, which he won. Read more

10:37 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction seals legislative party office

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction sealed the legislative party office in Vidhan Bhavan ahead of the two-day Assembly session, in which the Speaker will be elected and a floor test will be held.

10:29 (IST)03 Jul 2022
How numbers add up in the Maharashtra Assembly

Following is the party position in the Assembly:

Shiv Sena 55
NCP 53
Congress 44
BJP 106
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3
Samajwadi Party 2
AIMIM 2
Prahar Janshakti Party 2
MNS 1
CPI (M) 1
PWP 1
Swambhimani Paksha 1
Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1
Jansurajya Shakti Party 1
Krantikari Shetkari Party 1
Independents 13.

There is a vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke last month. Two NCP members – Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal – have tested COVID-19 positive, while two other party legislators – Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik – are currently in jail.

10:27 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress discuss strategy ahead of Assembly session

As the floor test is also scheduled on Monday, Shiv Sena president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray held meetings with party leaders to carve out a strategy. Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap and Congress working president Charan Singh Sapra also met Thackeray at Matorshree Saturday afternoon and all MVA leaders held a meeting in the evening.

The NCP legislature party will hold a meeting on Sunday morning to decide their strategy. State NCP president Jayant Patil said, “I feel elections should not be held. All three parties gave a letter… We have a deputy Speaker, Narhari Zirwal, and he has the right to run the House… When the government has changed, Koshyari has allowed elections for a Speaker and people are watching these developments.”

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “Earlier, MVA demanded election of Speaker and it was denied by the Governor quoting law related to elections. Now, we can’t understand the reason to have elections. The Governor should not forget that he is a constitutional authority, and not a BJP worker.”

10:14 (IST)03 Jul 2022
Assembly session from today; Shinde govt to face floor test on July 4

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on Thursday and the Governor has called for a special session of the assembly on Sunday and Monday for the Speaker’s election followed by a floor test.

The election will mark the first battle in the House between Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena which has 16 MLAs, and Shinde-led rebel group with 39 MLAs.

LOAD MORE

Speaker’s election today: Stage set for first test for new CM Shinde New Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs at the Mumbai airport, Saturday. They returned from Goa on the eve of an Assembly session. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A special two-day session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will commence here from July 3, officials said on Friday. A communique issued by the state legislature secretariat to the members of the assembly said the election to the post of the Speaker of the House will be held on July 3. Nominations for the post will be accepted till 12 noon on July 2.

Amid crisis in Sena, MNS plots road to revival

Speaking about the latest political controversy within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that if Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stuck to the original deal of making a Sena leader CM for 2.5 years there would have been no MVA and a BJP leader would have been CM today. "About what happened yesterday, I had told Amit Shah earlier as well that there should be a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years (during Shiv Sena-BJP alliance). Had they done this earlier, there would've been no Maha Vikas Aghadi," he said.

The Supreme Court is set to hear on July 11 a set of pleas, including one filed by the Shiv Sena, seeking the disqualification of the rebel party leaders, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena's Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu on Friday moved the apex court seeking their suspension from the House, till a final decision is taken on their disqualification. Prabhu has also sought an order restraining them from entering the Assembly.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.