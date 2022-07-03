Maharashtra live updates: Floor test on Monday; Thackeray cousins unite over Aarey row

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning Sunday. The election to the post of the Speaker of the House was held Sunday, in which BJP’s Rahul Narwekar was elected. Ahead the session, the Eknath Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena sealed the legislative party office in the Vidhan Bhavan. The Maha Vikas Aghadi had fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi.
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who have extended support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday returned to Mumbai from Goa on the eve of a special two-day session of the state legislature which will see election for the Assembly Speaker speaker’s as well as a floor test of the new government.
Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expelled Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the party for indulging in “anti-party activities”. “In exercise of powers vested in me as Shiv Sena party president, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation,” Thackeray wrote in a letter addressed to the Maharashtra CM, who had led a faction of rebel Sena MLAs.
Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat targeted Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after the Assembly Speaker's election, saying they had been demanding the same since some time, but it seems "the governor was sleeping for one-and-a-half years".
The Speaker's post was lying vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of the Congress resigned.
Thorat, in a statement made on the floor of the House while congratulating Narvekar, said, "The Speaker's election took place in a transparent way. This is what we had been demanding with the governor for quite some time. It seems the governor was sleeping for one-and-a-half years.” Thorat said when the MVA was in power in Maharashtra, they wanted to make the Speaker's appointment procedure on the lines of the Lok Sabha.
"We wanted to make the whole procedure transparent as against the earlier procedure of secret voting. We even tried to knock the doors of court, but the Supreme Court did not take a decision quickly,” the Congress legislator said. (PTI)
Within hours of assuming power on Thursday (June 30), Maharashtra’s new government decided in its first Cabinet meeting to reverse the decision of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray to move the Metro-3 car shed from Aarey to the 102-acre salt pan land in Kanjurmarg.
The dispute over the construction of a Metro car shed at Aarey has been ongoing since 2014. The move to shift the car shed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg was a major bone of contention between the Shiv Sena and its former ally, the BJP. Read more
Amit Thackeray opposed the metro car shed at Aarey colony saying the decision of the government to have Mumbai Metro 3 carshed has come as a shocker for him. Earlier, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya had also opposed carshed at Aarey.
"The government's decision to build a carshed in Aarey has come as a shock to many environment lovers like me. Hundreds of youths had struggled to not have the car shed in Aarey and some even were jailed. We want development but should not sacrifice the environment. If the environment is destroyed, then there will be no existence of people to do politics . All leaders must understand this. I request the New CM and DCM to rethink on their decision," Amit Thackeray said in a social media post.
Meanwhile, several green activists have called for a protest at Aarey forest on Sunday morning. As hundreds of activists are likely to gather in Aarey the Mumbai police have deployed policement at Aarey forest.
In a series of tweets, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said the new BJP-Eknath Shinde faction government should not cast their anger for the Opposition on Mumbai.
His comments come as the new government announced that a Metro carshed will be built in Aarey Colony, considered Mumbai's green lung. "Aarey isn’t only about 2700+ trees, it is about it’s biodiversity that we are seeking to protect in our Mumbai," he said.
Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis said Speaker Rahul Narwekar will make Maharashtra proud.
"As a legislator, he had earned applause from both the poor and rich. Colaba is a constituency which houses poor kolis (fisherman colonies) on one hand and rich living in high rises. Striking a balance and serving both was a challenge which he managed. He brought several welfare schemes for fisherfolks," Fadnavis said.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray targeted the Eknath Shinde-led government on the stringent security arrangements in place for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs as they entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises from a nearby luxury hotel.
“We have not seen such security before in Mumbai. Why are you scared? Is someone going to run away? Why so much fear,” Thackeray said as the Shinde group MLAs reached Vidhan Bhavan in special buses. (PTI)
Rahul Narwekar has become the youngest Speaker of not only Maharashtra but entire country. The 45-year-old is an advocate by profession.
Narwekar hails from Sawantwadi and their family was from Goa. His father Suresh Narwekar was a BMC corporator. He is the son-in-law of senior NCP leader Ramraje Nimbalkar, the former chairman of the Legislative Council.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed Assembly after BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected the Speaker, saying the post is sacrosanct. "This is a coveted post which was held by several veterans who earned national recognition," he said.
With a majority of 164 votes, BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker.
MVA constituents SShiv Sena, NCP and Congress polled 107 votes for their pick for the Speaker's post Rajan Salvi.
Meanwhile, AIMIM abstained from voting.
During the head count to elect the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, Opposition benches chanted "ED,ED" when Shiv Sena's Yamini Yashwant Jadhav registered her head count.
A prominent Sena MLA, who joined the Shinde-led rebel group, Jadhav is wife of former chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s Standing Committee Yashwant Jadhav who is being probed by the ED in a case of alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations. Prior to the ED action, the Income Tax officials too had attached a flat belonging to the Jadhavs in Bandra and nearly 40 properties linked to Yashwant over the charges of tax evasion earlier this year.
The BJP, Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and smaller parties came together to give 164 votes for Colaba MLA Rahul Narwekar for the Assembly Speaker's post.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) abstained from voting against BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar. Both its MLAs Abu Azmi and Raees Shaikh kept sitting during the head count.
On the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly session, voting to elect the Speaker began. After the voice vote is completed, division of votes will begin.
BJP's pick Rahul Narwekar is pitted against Shiv Sena's Rajan Salvi in the Assembly Speaker election.
CM Eknath Shinde and loyalist MLAs paid tributes at the statue of Balasaheb Thackeray near Colaba's Regal cinema.
Newly-appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde arrived at the Vidhan Bhavan, where a two day Assembly session will be held to choose the Speaker. A floor test will also be held to test the waters for the Sena-BJP government.
The first-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Rahul Narwekar, 45, filed his nomination as the party’s candidate for the election to the Speaker’s post in the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday.
An advocate by profession, Narwekar, who had been associated with the Sena as well as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the past, joined the BJP in the run-up to the October 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The saffron party fielded him from the upmarket Colaba constituency in South Mumbai, which he won. Read more
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction sealed the legislative party office in Vidhan Bhavan ahead of the two-day Assembly session, in which the Speaker will be elected and a floor test will be held.
Following is the party position in the Assembly:
Shiv Sena 55
NCP 53
Congress 44
BJP 106
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3
Samajwadi Party 2
AIMIM 2
Prahar Janshakti Party 2
MNS 1
CPI (M) 1
PWP 1
Swambhimani Paksha 1
Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1
Jansurajya Shakti Party 1
Krantikari Shetkari Party 1
Independents 13.
There is a vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke last month. Two NCP members – Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal – have tested COVID-19 positive, while two other party legislators – Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik – are currently in jail.
As the floor test is also scheduled on Monday, Shiv Sena president and former CM Uddhav Thackeray held meetings with party leaders to carve out a strategy. Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap and Congress working president Charan Singh Sapra also met Thackeray at Matorshree Saturday afternoon and all MVA leaders held a meeting in the evening.
The NCP legislature party will hold a meeting on Sunday morning to decide their strategy. State NCP president Jayant Patil said, “I feel elections should not be held. All three parties gave a letter… We have a deputy Speaker, Narhari Zirwal, and he has the right to run the House… When the government has changed, Koshyari has allowed elections for a Speaker and people are watching these developments.”
Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “Earlier, MVA demanded election of Speaker and it was denied by the Governor quoting law related to elections. Now, we can’t understand the reason to have elections. The Governor should not forget that he is a constitutional authority, and not a BJP worker.”
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on Thursday and the Governor has called for a special session of the assembly on Sunday and Monday for the Speaker’s election followed by a floor test.
The election will mark the first battle in the House between Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena which has 16 MLAs, and Shinde-led rebel group with 39 MLAs.