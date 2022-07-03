Maharashtra live updates: Floor test on Monday; Thackeray cousins unite over Aarey row

After Maha Assembly Speaker's election, Cong says it seems Governor was 'sleeping' for 1.5 yrs

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat targeted Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after the Assembly Speaker's election, saying they had been demanding the same since some time, but it seems "the governor was sleeping for one-and-a-half years".

The Speaker's post was lying vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of the Congress resigned.

Thorat, in a statement made on the floor of the House while congratulating Narvekar, said, "The Speaker's election took place in a transparent way. This is what we had been demanding with the governor for quite some time. It seems the governor was sleeping for one-and-a-half years.” Thorat said when the MVA was in power in Maharashtra, they wanted to make the Speaker's appointment procedure on the lines of the Lok Sabha.

"We wanted to make the whole procedure transparent as against the earlier procedure of secret voting. We even tried to knock the doors of court, but the Supreme Court did not take a decision quickly,” the Congress legislator said. (PTI)