Saturday, June 25, 2022
MVA crisis: Eknath Shinde says security to rebel MLAs withdrawn, state home minister calls claims 'false'

Eknath Shinde has claimed the protection of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs has been withdrawn by order of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister. The Home Minister, however, has called his allegations "mischievous" and "false".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 25, 2022 12:43:26 pm
Eknath Shinde with rebel MLAs in Guwahati (PTI)

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday denied claims made by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had withdrawn the security cover provided to him and other dissident MLAs camping with him in Guwahati, Assam.

“There have been no orders issued either by the CM or the Home Ministry to withdraw the security of any MLA. Allegations being levelled to this effect are mischievous and false,” Patil tweeted on Saturday, hours after Shinde accused the state government of withdrawing security.

Shinde’s allegations were detailed in a letter to CM Thackeray, Home Minister Patil, Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Singh and all commissioners of police in the state. Tweeting this letter, he wrote, “The protection of Shiv Sena MLAs has been withdrawn by order of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister. The government is responsible for protecting them and their families.”

Amid escalating political turmoil in the state, Shinde alleged the “sinister move” was aimed at breaking their resolve and pushing them to accept the demands of the MVA government. In his letter, Shinde said MVA leaders — Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray — would be responsible if any harm is done to the family members of the rebel MLAs.

Meanwhile, responding to his allegations, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “You are an MLA, so security has been provided to you. Your family members can’t be provided with the same.”

