Thursday, June 30, 2022
Maharashtra political crisis: Bombay HC dismisses PIL seeking public nuisance, sedition probe against Thackerays, Raut

The high court said the petitioner can file a private complaint before a magistrate.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 30, 2022 12:27:09 pm
The PIL also sought an order restraining Shiv Sena leaders from organising press conferences, tours and visits to various places in Maharashtra. (File)

The Bombay High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a Pune-based activist seeking direction from it to the Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) to conduct a probe and register a first information report (FIR) against Uddhav Thackeray, who has resigned as the chief minister, Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut for alleged sedition and public nuisance.

The court granted the petitioner liberty to approach the magistrate with a private complaint.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing the PIL filed by Hemant Baburao Patil. It also sought an order restraining Shiv Sena leaders from organising press conferences, tours and visits to various places in Maharashtra on the issue of the rebel MLAs and the political crisis it has triggered in the state.

Patil, in his PIL filed through advocate R N Kachave, claimed that during the political crisis, the dissident MLAs fled to Guwahati to protect their lives after receiving threats from the Thackerays and Raut.

He claimed that protests staged by Shiv Sena cadre in various districts of Maharashtra were the only way to create fear in citizens’ minds, who were apprehending riot-like situations and violence in the state and most of the protests were organised under the influence and instigation of the Thackerays and Raut.

“What does the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) provide? Move a private complaint. Anyone can file a complaint. Dismissed with liberty,” the bench held.

