Maharashtra political crisis: BJP set to stake claim for formation of new govt

The BJP is set to stake claim for formation of the new government in Maharashtra, as Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the chief minister during a Facebook live address on Wednesday night.

While BJP leaders and workers broke out into celebration after Thackeray resigned, top leaders of the party huddled into a meeting at a five-star hotel in south Mumbai to strategise their next move.

A source said that top BJP leaders from Maharashtra will hold a meeting on Thursday to finalise their next course of action. He added that BJP will stake claim for the formation of the new government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, backed the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, which comprises 39 rebel MLAs, and Independents.

Calling for restraint in celebration, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil said, “BJP workers must not celebrate Uddhavji’s resignation, they should celebrate when Devendra Fadnavis becomes the CM.”

On the formation of the new government, Patil said, “The date of staking claim and swearing-in will be decided by Devendra Fadnavis in consultation with senior leaders in Delhi.”

A source in the BJP added, “The party leadership will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and stake claim for forming the government. It would be then followed by appointment of a new CM and the council of ministers.”

According to procedure, the new government will then be asked to undertake a floor test to prove its majority in the Assembly.

Experts said that some legal tangle may emerge as there is no clarity yet on how the Shinde faction of 39 MLAs will find legitimacy. Sources said that clarity will emerge during the appointment of a new Speaker in the House.

While sources in the BJP said that Bharat Gogawale may act as the chief whip for the 39 MLAs and facilitate the appointment of the Speaker and prove majority in the House, others said that this may hit a legal roadblock since the Thackeray-led Sena camp has appointed Ajay Chaudhari as its chief whip.

Meanwhile, a team of BJP leaders has been entrusted the task to reach out to smaller parties and Independents. “We are executing plans at multiple levels. Apart from the legal battle, our entire focus is to ensure the defeat of the Maha Vikas Aghadi on the floor of the Assembly,” a source in the BJP said.

In the House of 287 – the total strength of 288 dropped after the death of a Sena MLA last month – the BJP has 106 MLAs. The MVA strength before the revolt in the Sena was 152 – Sena (55), NCP (53), Congress (44). Smaller parties and Independents, the Others, account for the remaining 29.

If the BJP has to form the government, it will have to win the support of 144 MLAs. The BJP, which has 106 members, and will require additional 38 MLAs to reach the half-way mark. The Shinde camp has 39 MLAs.