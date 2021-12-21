Maharashtra: Police warn fishermen against stopping coastal road work

WORLI POLICE on Monday warned the fishermen of the Worli Koliwada Nakhwa Matsya Vyavsay Sahakari Society Limited not to obstruct construction work on the Coastal Road. The notice named the fishing society’s secretary, Nitesh Patil.

It said that “Even after multiple meetings with the shareholders, including officials from BMC, the contractor, Mumbai Police, you have held protests near in the construction site and blocked attempts of resumption of work on September 20, October 14, 21, 24 and 29, November 1,7, 20 and 30 and December 7.”

The notice warned that any future obstruction will result in them being held personally responsible and action will be taken for assembling at the construction site and obstructing the work and a chargesheet will be filed against them for unlawful assembly.

Fishermen from Worli Koliwada have held multiple protests since October 14 against the construction of an interchange between the coastal road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL).