Maharashtra reverses IPS transfers, brings key officers back to Shinde’s Thane turf

Among the most notable reversals, was that of senior IPS officer Panjabrao Ugale who had been serving as Additional Commissioner (Crime) in Thane, Eknath Shinde's political stronghold. (File photo)

In a significant shake-up within the Maharashtra police force, the state government has brought back several senior officers with past stints in Thane– the political stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, barely a week after issuing their transfer orders.

On May 15, the government transferred 52 police officials across Maharashtra. However, a second transfer list, issued on May 21, revoked the postings of 16 officers, triggering fresh speculation within the police establishment.

Among the most notable reversals, was that of senior IPS officer Panjabrao Ugale who had been serving as Additional Commissioner (Crime) in Thane. In the first list of transfer, he was promoted as Special Inspector General in the Housing and Welfare Department at the Director General’s office. The transfer order was revoked and Ugale has instead been retained in Thane as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime)- a newly created post in the Thane Commissionerate.