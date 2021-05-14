Maharashtra Police starts Covid Cell for cops

The Maharashtra Police Wednesday launched its Covid Care Cell, where police personnel can call for information on Covid-19 or register complaints if they are Covid-19 patients. Over the past two weeks, 24 police officers in the state police department succumbed to Covid-19, bringing the total death toll to 446, including 115 deaths — more than a quarter — in Mumbai Police.

Additional Director General (administration) Sanjeev Kumar Singhal, who issued the order to create the cell, told The Indian Express that vaccinating the police force as soon as possible remains a top priority and police personnel must follow Covid appropriate behaviour even after vaccination is fully completed.

The Covid cell has been set up at the Maharashtra Police headquarters in Colaba and will be operational 24/7. Any police personnel can contact the cell through its helpline number – 022 22822631. A police official deputed to the helpline said, “In these two days, we have received several calls till now from police personnel. We are doing our best to help them.” At least three police personnel have been deputed to the cell for this purpose.

Police officials in the cell will keep updated information on requirements of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and oxygen concentrators, among others. Any personnel who are not satisfied with treatment being received for Covid-19 from local police authorities can complain to the cell, and it will be the responsibility of the cell to register the complaint and resolve the issue.

The cell will also collate information on active cases, recovered cases, deaths, vaccination drive updates and updates on serious cases (oxygen and ventilator cases). Active cases in the state police have started declining after peaking in April. Till Friday, at least 3,033 police officers were infected with Covid-19. Till April end, as many as 3,811 police personnel were infected with Covid-19, according to state data.