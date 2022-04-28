Maharashtra police seize 89 swords from vehicle on Mumbai-Agra highway, 4 arrested

The Maharashtra police seized a stockpile of nearly 90 swords from a Scorpio vehicle in Dhule on Thursday morning and arrested four men. The vehicle was intercepted on the Mumbai-Agra highway and was allegedly on its way from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan. The incident has sparked a political controversy with opposition leaders questioning why an arms-laden vehicle from a Congress-ruled state was making its way to Mumbai.

A Dhule police officer said the Scorpio vehicle was intercepted from Songir village and currently there is no clarity on where the weapons were headed to. On searching the vehicle, the police team found 89 swords and one dagger. Following this, four persons were placed under arrest. The police will now produce the men before a local court to get their custody.

A senior inspector from the local Songir police station said the accused have told them that they hail from Jalna and were taking the swords there to sell them. “We will check with the local district magistrate in Chittorgarh to find out where they procured the swords from and whether they have the necessary permissions,” the officer added.

As news of the incident spread, a political war of words broke out.

BJP leader Ram Kadam asked why swords from a Congress-ruled state were being brought to Mumbai and questioned if they were meant to attack someone or create disturbance in the state. BJP leader Ashish Shelar questioned if the state government, which had registered an FIR against Raj Thackeray for showing a sword in a rally, would register an FIR against the home minister after so many swords were found.

Congress leader Atul Londhe said the police were investigating the case and it will soon be clear why the swords were brought into the state.