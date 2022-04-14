Maharashtra Police step up security measures, take preventive action to maintain communal harmony

Keeping in mind the upcoming religious events, the Maharashtra Police have taken a slew of measures to ensure there are no law-and-order problems or any kind of untoward incident which disturbs the communal harmony in the state. Every police station in the state has been asked to take out a route march in their respective jurisdictions.

On April 14, Thursday, many people will be celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar. This will be followed by other religious events like Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Hanuman Jayanti, Easter Sunday, and Eid.

Suhas Warke, the special inspector general for law and order of the Maharashtra Police, issued a press statement on Wednesday warning that the police department will take stringent action against anyone creating communal disharmony.

To ensure no untoward incident occurs as people celebrate these events, senior Maharashtra Police officers have instructed the force, consisting of over two lakh personnel, along with 38,000 home guards, and 100 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to be alert and take preventive measures to maintain communal harmony.

Muslims purchase food for iftar during the fasting month of Ramadan at a busy street in Mumbai. (Reuters) Muslims purchase food for iftar during the fasting month of Ramadan at a busy street in Mumbai. (Reuters)

As part of it, all police stations have been asked to draw a list of miscreants and anti-social elements in their jurisdictions who have a history or potential of creating law and order problems during religious events and to initiate appropriate action against them to ensure they do not indulge in any kind of nuisance or violent activities during this period.

The police have also been instructed to hold meetings with the Mohalla committees, peace groups, and other religious, social and cultural groups and appeal to them to maintain peace during these events. The groups will be asked to ensure that they do not believe in any rumours being circulated on social media related to religion, which may end up sparking violence.

These groups have been further asked to be the eyes and ears of the police and immediately inform them about those posting such rumours on WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms to hurt religious sentiments. The social media labs of the police will monitor these platforms and the special branch in each district and city police have been asked to gather intel inputs to prevent any riot-like situation.