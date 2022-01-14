Maharashtra: Police record road accident data on app for Central govt database

IN ORDER to formalize a strategy in reducing the number fatal road accidents and improve road safety in the state, the Maharashtra Police along with the Regional Transport Officials (RTO) and medical professionals have started using Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD), a mobile application to collect and maintain an accurate and uniformed data of the road accidents.

IRAD,a project of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), is a Central road accident database management system. The initiative was started on a pilot basis in 59 districts in six states including Maharashtra a few months ago. Initially, the personnels of four of the stakeholders — Police, Transport, Highways & Health Departments — in 10 districts of the state were trained to collect information of crashes and upload it on the system. Now it has been started in all the districts of the state.

According to the police, though the nodal agency for the implementation is a traffic police, a dedicated team has been formed in every police station and in the casualty department of the hospitals which has been trained to collect information and upload it on the app.

The team goes to accident site and enters all the information regarding it along with geo tagging the exact location with visuals of the accident on real time basis. A police officer said the practice is helping them understand the black spots and deadly turns on the roads where crashes take place often.

“We have already started using the application all over the state. The result will come out in a year or so after the data is analysed,” said Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Additional Director General (Traffic), Maharashtra, said. “It’s necessary that all officers use the application for proper analysis of accident-prone sites and finding solution to reduce fatality,” said Avinash Dhakane, the state transport commissioner.

The application has been developed by IIT Madras.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau data, Maharashtra recorded second most deaths in road accidents in 2020 in the country. A total of 24,971 road accidents were reported in 2020, despite the statewide lockdown, leaving 11,569 people dead and close to 14,000 people grievously injured and around 6,000 with minor injuries.

An official said, currently there is no mechanism to have the details of daily road accidents on real time basis all over the state and the IRAD application will help them in having the real time data on the road crashes.

As per the plan of ministry, a dashboard will be created of the accidents’ information of across the country and will be accessible to higher authorities of stakeholder departments and MoRTH.