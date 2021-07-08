Maharashtra: Police probe disappearance of pharmacist last seen on June 25

He was seen getting in the Harbour Line train to the medical store at Chunabhatti where he worked.

The Mankhurd police are on the lookout of a 25-year-old pharmacist who has been missing since last month.

Police said that the pharmacist, identified as Sandeep Barmade, had left his Mankhurd residence on the morning of June 25. He was seen getting in the Harbour Line train to the medical store at Chunabhatti where he worked. However, sources said that instead of getting down at Chunabhatti, he went in the opposite direction and got off at Panvel station. He could not be traced after that, they added.

His family members said that he had had a fallout with his employer, adding, it could be linked to his disappearance.

An officer at Chunabhatti police station said a missing person complaint has been filed, adding that investigation is on in the matter.