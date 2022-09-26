scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Two Maharashtra police officers suspended over failure in gang rape and murder probe

The body of a tribal woman found hanging was preserved by her family in a salt pit for 44 days after postmortems did not suggest sexual assault.

nandurbarOn September 15 the woman’s body was brought to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a second postmortem after exhuming her body from a salt pit.

A senior police inspector and a sub-inspector in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district were suspended last week over a case where the body of an alleged victim of gang rape and murder had been preserved for 44 days by her family as postmortems did not establish foul play.

Police said Monday that inspector-general B G Shekhar had suspended the two officers from the Dhadgaon police station and transferred out four constables on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by superintendent of police P R Patil. The six officials were found to have “failed to perform their duties” and “left lacunas in the probe”.

The 21-year-old tribal woman was found hanging on August 1 in a hamlet 20km from her home in Nandurbar. A postmortem had ruled out foul play, but her father said the woman had been raped by four men. Police then booked an abetment-to-suicide case, but changed the charges to gang rape and murder later.

On September 15 the woman’s body was brought to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a second postmortem after exhuming her body from a salt pit. The forensic team from the hospital said it could not be concluded if the woman had been raped. “The body had semi-decomposed, which made it challenging to conclude if sexual assault had taken place,” said a doctor from the team.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose

The family then decided to preserve the woman’s body in the salt pit until they got justice for her. Last week the body was cremated after police assured her father that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

Police said they had arrested all the accused and that they were in judicial custody.

More from Mumbai

Shiv Sena MLC Dr Neelam Gorhe had raised the issue in the Vidhan Parishad.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 03:29:42 pm
Next Story

SC directs Bombay HC to hear and decide bail plea of Anil Deshmukh expeditiously

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement