Maharashtra police need training in advanced methods of investigation: Bombay HC

Mumbai Police. (File photo) Mumbai Police. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court Tuesday pointed to the lack of proper training of police officers and said they should be provided training in advanced methods of investigation to help solve cases, especially in instances where the probe reached a dead end.

“We need trained investigating officers. If investigation in serious offences is done by a constable who has not even passed matriculation, we cannot expect proper investigation in the matter as proper skills are required to crack such a case. Training in advanced methods of investigations should be imparted to them,” said the High Court.

A division bench of Justice V M Kanade and Justice Nutan Sardessai was hearing a petition filed by Ashwini Rane seeking a CBI probe into the murder of her husband Nikhil Rane. Nikhil, a builder from Pune, was shot dead on November 23, 2009. When the police probe reached a dead end, Ashwini approached the High Court, which transferred the case to the CBI in 2011.

The court had then kept the petition pending and extended its scope and had asked the Maharashtra government to look into the issue of police failure to probe such cases. “Investigations reach a dead end even if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is roped in. What is to be done in such cases? Police officers are engaged in bandobast instead of being trained. In such cases, they usually arrest a person and obtain some evidence. But then the case does not stand during trial and ends in acquittal,” said Justice Kanade.

Enquiring about the progress made in the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar who was shot on August 20, 2013, in Pune, the court said the investigating agencies were not able to solve cases involving the murders of RTI activists.

The Bench further said nowadays even people are not scared of the police. “We have reached a stage where police themselves need protection as they are attacked by citizens. Recently, one traffic constable lost his life after he was assaulted by someone on the road,” said the court.

Pointing to how the CBI cracked the case pertaining to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination quickly, the court noted that even the CBI these days has been claiming they do not have proper infrastructure to solve cases. The Bench posted the petition for further hearing after two weeks and asked the petitioner to file its suggestions on how to improve the investigation process in the state.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App