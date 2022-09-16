Maharashtra: Police inspector suspended over casteist remarks in Jalgaon

A police inspector posted in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district has been suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against him for allegedly making casteist remarks on another inspector while speaking on the phone with a subordinate. After the phone call’s recording went viral on social media, it led to an outrage among the Maratha community.

The police inspector, Kiran Bakale, was posted in the local crime branch in Jalgaon. He was speaking on the phone with his subordinate and discussing work. While doing so, Bakale spoke about an inspector who was allegedly not discharging his duties properly due to which the workload was increasing on others. Bakale allegedly abused the Maratha community to which the other inspector belongs.

Somehow, the phone call recording got leaked and went viral on social media. Mangesh Chavan, member of Legislative Assembly from Chalisgaon constituency, raked up the issue threatening massive protest outside Jalgaon police headquarters. Demanding suspension of the officer, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar too called out the inspector for his remarks on the Maratha community and questioned what action Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would take.

An excerpt from a video that Chavan posted on his YouTube channel on September 14 states, “Such behaviour will not be tolerated. On behalf of our community, I want him to be suspended. If he is not suspended within three days then a morcha of 10,000 people will be taken to the Superintendent’s office to protest against him. If any untoward incident takes place, then the SP and IG will be responsible for it.”

On the night of September 14, Bakale was suspended by B G Shekhar, inspector general of Nashik range. In a video address, Pravin Munde, superintendent, Jalgaon, informed locals about the suspension and appealed to them to maintain peace.

“I want to tell all my Maratha community brothers and citizens that the police inspector has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him which is being carried out by an IPS officer. The Maharashtra police department will not tolerate such casteist remarks and hate comments. I appeal and request people not to create any trouble which affects the law and order and peace of the district,” said Mundhe.