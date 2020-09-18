scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Maharashtra: Police inspector succumbs to Covid in Raigad

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | September 18, 2020 4:24:00 am
Covid death, COronavirus cases, cop dies, Maharashtra Police, Mumbai news, Indian express newsOfficials said Pardeshi died on Thursday evening after his health worsened. (Representational)

A Police Inspector posted in Raigad district succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. The death took the toll in the Maharashtra Police force to 209.

The deceased, Rajendra Pardeshi, who held the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Home) in Raigad district police, was admitted to D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul on September 9 after testing positive for Covid-19. Officials said Pardeshi died on Thursday evening after his health worsened. As of Thursday, 187 constables and 22 officers in the state police force have succumbed to the infection. A total of 20,367 personnel have tested positive so far, of which 3,796 are active cases.

