Maharashtra: Police evict tribals agitating against iron ore mining in Surjagad

In an early morning operation on Friday, the Gadchiroli police evicted the protesters who had been agitating against iron ore mining at Surjagad and leases granted for the same at several other places in the district.

“We had told them yesterday (Thursday) that they should wind up their stir for which no permission had been taken. But they didn’t seem to relent. So the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Etapalli promulgated an order under Section 144 prohibiting congregation. Early morning, we evicted the protesters and detained their leaders,” Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal told The Indian Express.

The SP and Collector Sanjay Meena had met the protesters Thursday and assured them that the government will consider their grievances and that they should end the agitation.

Those detained include Zilla Parishad member Sainu Gota and Ramdas Jarate, who were leading the agitation. “They will be produced before the SDM later in the day,” the SP said. Asked how many people were present at the protest site, he said, “about 100-odd”.

While the only functioning mine at Surjagad is being operated by Lloyd Metals and Energy Ltd, several more mine leases were granted to other firms years ago.

The local tribals are opposed to the mines and they claim that permission for the activity was given without the nod of the local gram sabhas. They believe that besides the pollution and health hazards posed by the mines to local residents, it would also encroach on the land where tribal deities reside, thereby destroying their culture.

They also fear that the explosives used for mining could find their way to Naxalites and would then be used for anti-national activities.