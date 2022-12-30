From murders to political cases, here’s what kept Maharashtra police busy in 2022

A kidnapped girl who found her way back home, a wife who murdered her husband by arsenic poisoning and cases against BJP leaders that were closed after the new Maharashtra government took charge. A look back at some police cases from 2022:

* When the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power in Maharashtra in the first half of 2022, FIRs were registered against BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya, Pravin Darekar and Mohit Kamboj, among others. Most of these cases were transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). However, by December, under the current Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, a total of four BJP leaders, including these three and Prasad Lad, were granted a clean chit by the EOW and the cases were closed.

* Two FIRs were registered against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, one in Mumbai and the other in Pune, in connection with the phone-tapping cases during the MVA tenure. However, eventually, during the Fadnavis-Shinde government, both cases were closed. However, earlier this month, the Pune court did not accept the police closure report and asked them to probe the case again.

* In February, an FIR was registered against three Mumbai police officers in connection with a case related to extorting angadias in South Mumbai and the trio was arrested. The case took a turn when IPS officer and zonal DCP Saurabh Tripathi was named as an accused and was eventually declared absconding. Eventually, after getting protection from arrest from court, the officer appeared before the police last month and recorded his statement.

* In April, protesters affiliated with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation along with their lawyer Gunaratan Sadavarte gathered at Silver Oak, the residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and tried to barge in. At the last moment, the protest was fobbed off by the security guards. Eventually, an FIR was registered against those assembled and Sadavarte and 109 people, including Sadavarte, were placed under arrest.

* Having gone missing in 2013, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud, dubbed as Girl No 166, managed to return to her residence located some distance from where her abductors had kept her. The police, who had been looking for her since 2013 when she was abducted from outside her school, had given up on the hunt when the girl managed to escape from her abductors’ residence on her own.

* In the first week of December, the Mumbai police crime branch arrested a woman Kajal Shah along with her lover Hitesh Jain for allegedly killing her husband Kamalkant by slipping arsenic in his food over a few months. The police suspect they also murdered Kamalkant’s mother who died in August in a similar manner.