Maharashtra: 55 policemen not eligible for Rs 50 lakh Covid-19 compensation

Authorities from the Director General of Maharashtra police headquarters on Monday revealed that 487 policemen working across the state have lost their lives to Covid-19. Authorities further said the family members of only 374 officials have received the compensation of Rs 50 lakh that was announced by the Maha-Vikas Aghadi government at the start of the pandemic in 2020, as 55 others are not eligible for the aid.

Additional Director General (admin) S K Singhal said, “Of the total number of deceased policemen, 55 are not eligible for the compensation as they caught the infection while they were either on leave or had failed to report to duty 14 days prior to being infected.”

Officials revealed that these personnel do not fall under the criteria announced by the government for Covid-related compensation, as it clearly states that the policeman succumbing to the disease should have reported to work or performed any Covid-related duty 14 days prior to catching the infection, or 14 days before his/her death.

The family members of the respective policemen have been informed of the same.

Officials said till date, 45,120 policemen have tested positive for Covid-19, of which 44,251 have recovered and 382 are undergoing treatment.

“The vaccine has helped the fatality rate drop,” said Singhal, adding that 95 per cent of the police force in the state have been administered at least one dose, and 76 per cent both doses.