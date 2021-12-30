Maharashtra: Conman poses as senior police official to dupe cops, arrested

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly posing as the commissioner of Ahmedabad Police and trying to deceive the assistant of Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash.

The police said that the accused, identified as Khaliullah Ayanullah Khan, would either pose as a senior police official or an informant to con policemen. Khan was arrested from his residence in Goregaon in Mumbai.

The police said that on December 6, the accused called the police control room asking for the number of a senior official posted in the commissionerate of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Police inspector Devendra Chavan said, “During that conversation, the accused identified himself as assistant commissioner of police Sanjay Raut. He even yelled at our staffers.”

Subsequently, the accused tried reaching Krishna Prakash, but the Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad police never answered his call.

“Khan then called on the CP’s landline number, which was answered by his assistant. When the assistant told him that Krishna Prakash is busy, the accused claimed that he is Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Vijay Singh and wanted to talk to him urgently,” said an officer.

Despite this, the assistant did not connect him to Krishna Prakash and forwarded the information on the caller to the Social Service branch.

“I looked for information on him when I came to know that he is based in Goregaon, after which a team was sent and he was apprehended,” added Chavan.

During the investigation, the police learnt that the accused would act as an informant and accordingly reach out to heads of department. “Khan would allege that he has information on a gang selling illegal weapons. He also sent pictures of the accused, weapons and vehicles that they were to use. And as claimed to have been referred by the senior police officer, the accused would use that to extract money from the junior police officer,” said Chavan.

Several police officials from the Maharashtra police have fallen for his claims.

“There is no case of cheating registered against Khan, but after his arrest many policemen reached out to us saying that they sent him money through GPay,” said an officer.

The investigators have also learnt that he has cases of molestation and robbery against him in Mumbai.

The accused has been booked for cheating and impersonation. He was produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till Friday.