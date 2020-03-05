Maharashtra Police Complaints Authority gets new chairperson, other members yet to be appointed

The Authority was formed by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in February 2017. (Representational photo) The Authority was formed by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in February 2017. (Representational photo)

Bombay High Court Justice (retd) Shrihari P Davare was appointed the new chairperson of the Maharashtra State Police Complaints Authority on Thursday.

The Authority adjudicates allegations of high-handness, shoddy or improper investigations, custodial torture and refusal to file FIRs against the police. However, its recommendations for action against errant police personnel are not binding upon the state government.

The Authority is currently shut since the three-year term of its previous members ended in the first week of January. However, the process to reconstitute it only began later in January.

While the Bombay High Court Chief Justice suggests the name of a retired judge to head the Authority, the home department interviews a retired IPS official, the chief secretary selects a retired IAS officer and a civil eminent member is selected through interviews.

A senior Maharashtra Police official said the other three members are yet to pick.

The Authority was formed by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in February 2017, with Bombay High Court Justice (retd) A V Potdar as its chairperson and former Additional Director General of Police P K Jain, retired IAS officer N Ramarao and Umakant Mitkar as its members.

