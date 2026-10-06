Maharashtra police told CJP volunteers to skip Delhi protest, asked who’s paying: Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday accused the Maharashtra Police of trying to intimidate protesters, after police in Chandrapur issued notices to volunteers planning to join a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10. He called the action “dictatorship”.

A notice issued by Chandrapur’s Ballarpur Police on October 5 under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to a CJP supporter, which Dipke shared on X, states that police had learnt he was planning to travel to New Delhi to support Dipke in the proposed march.

The notice asks why he was joining the CJP agitation, who was funding his participation and what his objective was. It directs him not to take part in the Delhi protest or any agitation without permission, not to associate with violent protesters, not to post “violent” content on social media and not to make provocative speeches.

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It also directs him to follow police instructions and not obstruct public peace or law and order, and warns of preventive or criminal action if a violation leads to, or could lead to, a cognisable offence. The notice further states that Section 37(1)(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act is in force in Chandrapur district by order of the district collector to maintain law and order, and warns of legal action if he violates it and a law-and-order situation arises from his actions.

Also Read | CJP leaders likely to be arrested before October 10 Delhi protest: Saurav Das

At a press conference, Dipke said several volunteers had received similar notices, asking them not to join the protest and seeking details of their travel to Delhi, including who was paying for it.

“Somewhere or the other, the Maharashtra Police have broken our hearts. Yesterday, some of our volunteers received notices from the Chandrapur Police. They have been told not to go to the protest at Jantar Mantar. They have also been asked where the funds for their travel to Delhi are coming from,” he said.

“If a person from Maharashtra wants to go to Delhi for a protest, what business is it of the Chandrapur Police to ask where his travel expenses are coming from? Can’t a person himself buy a railway ticket worth Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,500?” he asked.

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Chandrapur Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopany said the notices were routine. “Issuing such notices before any protest or event is a routine activity. This is a prohibitory provision, and the police noticed that some people from Chandrapur were likely to travel to Delhi for the protest. We wanted to caution them against violence and provocative speeches, and remind them that they need to obtain permission from the concerned police station — in this case, the police station in Delhi and not Chandrapur,” he told The Indian Express. He stressed that the notices were a preventive measure and not aimed specifically at the protesters.

Dipke questioned the police’s suggestion that the protest could turn violent. “The notice says the protesters could become violent. How does the Chandrapur Police already know that the protest will turn violent? Has it already been planned that it will become violent?”

On the warning against social media posts, he said, “I want to ask the Maharashtra Police to show me one video where anyone from our side has said anything that could lead to violence. I keep speaking about Gandhi and Ambedkar. Does that appear violent?”

“Why is the Maharashtra Police behaving like the Delhi Police? When did Jantar Mantar come under the Chandrapur Police? Who are the Chandrapur Police to tell people not to participate in a protest at Jantar Mantar?” he asked. “Who told these officials to issue these notices? No police officer would send such notices on his own. One or two police officers should not end up bringing disrepute to the Maharashtra Police.”

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Dipke also criticised the Mumbai Police over action against tribal students marching in Mumbai. He alleged that some students in the agitation, which he said was led by tribal activist Rahul Pawra, were detained and beaten. “Criminals have reduced so much that you have started laying hands on students?” he asked, questioning whether police would treat the children of influential politicians and businessmen the same way.

He accused the BJP of assuming that protesters are paid to take part, and repeated his demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, citing allegations of voter deletions and the Supreme Court’s observations on Form 6 applications. “Every Indian should demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation because our right to vote is being taken away,” he said.

The Form 6 row follows The Indian Express investigation that revealed objections by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to a declaration added to the online version of Form 6, the form used to enrol new voters. The ECI has said the Supreme Court upheld the declaration, a claim legal experts have disputed, arguing the court never directly examined its validity.

He said he was ready to face arrest. “If you want to arrest me, arrest me. I am sitting here. Impose NSA, impose UAPA if you think that threatening us with arrest will make us remain silent. That will not happen. If you want to put me in jail, put me there. We will continue to fight to save democracy.”