Maharashtra police told CJP volunteers to skip Delhi protest, asked who’s paying: Dipke

Ahead of the October 10 Jantar Mantar protest, the CJP founder called the Chandrapur police notices "dictatorship." The district's SP says they are routine before any protest.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
5 min readUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 03:08 PM IST
Abhijeet Dipke CJP mumbai protestDipke said several volunteers had received similar notices, asking them not to join the protest and seeking details of their travel to Delhi, including who was paying for it. (PTI File Photo)
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday accused the Maharashtra Police of trying to intimidate protesters, after police in Chandrapur issued notices to volunteers planning to join a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on October 10. He called the action “dictatorship”.

A notice issued by Chandrapur’s Ballarpur Police on October 5 under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to a CJP supporter, which Dipke shared on X, states that police had learnt he was planning to travel to New Delhi to support Dipke in the proposed march.

The notice asks why he was joining the CJP agitation, who was funding his participation and what his objective was. It directs him not to take part in the Delhi protest or any agitation without permission, not to associate with violent protesters, not to post “violent” content on social media and not to make provocative speeches.

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It also directs him to follow police instructions and not obstruct public peace or law and order, and warns of preventive or criminal action if a violation leads to, or could lead to, a cognisable offence. The notice further states that Section 37(1)(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act is in force in Chandrapur district by order of the district collector to maintain law and order, and warns of legal action if he violates it and a law-and-order situation arises from his actions.

Also Read | CJP leaders likely to be arrested before October 10 Delhi protest: Saurav Das

At a press conference, Dipke said several volunteers had received similar notices, asking them not to join the protest and seeking details of their travel to Delhi, including who was paying for it.

“Somewhere or the other, the Maharashtra Police have broken our hearts. Yesterday, some of our volunteers received notices from the Chandrapur Police. They have been told not to go to the protest at Jantar Mantar. They have also been asked where the funds for their travel to Delhi are coming from,” he said.

“If a person from Maharashtra wants to go to Delhi for a protest, what business is it of the Chandrapur Police to ask where his travel expenses are coming from? Can’t a person himself buy a railway ticket worth Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,500?” he asked.

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Chandrapur Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopany said the notices were routine. “Issuing such notices before any protest or event is a routine activity. This is a prohibitory provision, and the police noticed that some people from Chandrapur were likely to travel to Delhi for the protest. We wanted to caution them against violence and provocative speeches, and remind them that they need to obtain permission from the concerned police station — in this case, the police station in Delhi and not Chandrapur,” he told The Indian Express. He stressed that the notices were a preventive measure and not aimed specifically at the protesters.

Dipke questioned the police’s suggestion that the protest could turn violent. “The notice says the protesters could become violent. How does the Chandrapur Police already know that the protest will turn violent? Has it already been planned that it will become violent?”

On the warning against social media posts, he said, “I want to ask the Maharashtra Police to show me one video where anyone from our side has said anything that could lead to violence. I keep speaking about Gandhi and Ambedkar. Does that appear violent?”

“Why is the Maharashtra Police behaving like the Delhi Police? When did Jantar Mantar come under the Chandrapur Police? Who are the Chandrapur Police to tell people not to participate in a protest at Jantar Mantar?” he asked. “Who told these officials to issue these notices? No police officer would send such notices on his own. One or two police officers should not end up bringing disrepute to the Maharashtra Police.”

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Dipke also criticised the Mumbai Police over action against tribal students marching in Mumbai. He alleged that some students in the agitation, which he said was led by tribal activist Rahul Pawra, were detained and beaten. “Criminals have reduced so much that you have started laying hands on students?” he asked, questioning whether police would treat the children of influential politicians and businessmen the same way.

He accused the BJP of assuming that protesters are paid to take part, and repeated his demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, citing allegations of voter deletions and the Supreme Court’s observations on Form 6 applications. “Every Indian should demand Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation because our right to vote is being taken away,” he said.

The Form 6 row follows The Indian Express investigation that revealed objections by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to a declaration added to the online version of Form 6, the form used to enrol new voters. The ECI has said the Supreme Court upheld the declaration, a claim legal experts have disputed, arguing the court never directly examined its validity.

He said he was ready to face arrest. “If you want to arrest me, arrest me. I am sitting here. Impose NSA, impose UAPA if you think that threatening us with arrest will make us remain silent. That will not happen. If you want to put me in jail, put me there. We will continue to fight to save democracy.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

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