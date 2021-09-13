scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Maharashtra Police chief urges cops to act quickly on crimes against women

In a social media post, DGP Sanjay Pandey urged the police force to speed up probe in cases pertaining to crimes against women and increase patrolling at vulnerable spots.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 13, 2021 12:49:16 pm
Urging police personnel to act swiftly to stop crimes against women, Maharashtra Police chief Sanjay Pandey asked them to increasing patrolling at vulnerable spots in the wake of the Sakinaka rape case.

In a social media post Sunday, the DGP said, “Rape and murder of minor girls had taken place in Maharashtra in the past few days and the police must probe them as soon as possible, arrest the culprits and charge sheets must be filed within 60 days.” The police must also ensure increased patrolling at railway stations, colleges and other vulnerable spots to prevent eve-teasing, he said.

A team from the National Commission for Women had met the DGP on Saturday in connection with the Sakinaka case in which a 32-year-old woman was raped and her private parts injured severely using an iron rod inside a stationary tempo at Sakinaka in the early hours of Friday. She succumbed to the injuries at a hospital the following day.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had also made suggestions to the police force recently to ensure better patrolling at vulnerable locations and on helping homeless women at shelters in collaboration with NGOs.

