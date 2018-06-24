Maharashtra plastic ban: Starbucks, McDonald’s pay fine of Rs 5,000

Cloth bags on sale on Saturday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Cloth bags on sale on Saturday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

ON DAY 1 of the statewide ban on single-use plastic on Saturday, the BMC’s vigilance squad cracked the whip on at least four eateries in G-south ward (Lower Parel and Elphinstone areas).

Sileria, Starbucks, Food Hall and McDonald’s each paid fines worth Rs 5,000 meant for first-time offenders for using or keeping banned plastic on their premises. In other wards, the squad seized plastics used for packaging but let off the eateries with a warning.

“We had given enough time to shops and other establishments to get alternatives for plastics. Now that the ban has come into effect, we will penalise those not abiding by the rules,” said a BMC spokesperson.

The BMC’s 249-member squad in all 24 administrative civic wards — wearing dark-blue waistcoats — have been tasked to fan out across the city to increase awareness about the ban and also levy penalty on offenders. The members will carry a signed letter from the local deputy municipal commissioner that authorises them to fine people.

While over the weekend, their main mandate is to increase awareness, from Monday, they will start charging fines. “The squad has been trained to be polite… We have taught them not to threaten people… be polite but firm,” said Sangeeta Hasnale, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Markets). Initially, the squad will focus only on hawkers, retailers and malls among others.

“We have asked the squad to go easy on the children, the elderly and women. Our first approach would be to seize the plastic bag and explain the ban. Fines will be imposed later,” said Hasnale.

So far, the BMC has collected around 145 metric tonnes of plastic waste through bins and door-to-door collections with the help of its toll free number.

