Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Maharashtra plastic ban: Starbucks, McDonald’s pay fine of Rs 5,000

Maharashtra plastic ban: Starbucks, McDonald’s pay fine of Rs 5,000

So far, the BMC has collected around 145 metric tonnes of plastic waste through bins and door-to-door collections with the help of its toll free number.

Written by Dipti Singh | Mumbai | Published: June 24, 2018 2:30:04 am
Maharashtra plastic ban: Starbucks, McDonald’s pay fine of Rs 5,000 Cloth bags on sale on Saturday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Related News

ON DAY 1 of the statewide ban on single-use plastic on Saturday, the BMC’s vigilance squad cracked the whip on at least four eateries in G-south ward (Lower Parel and Elphinstone areas).

Sileria, Starbucks, Food Hall and McDonald’s each paid fines worth Rs 5,000 meant for first-time offenders for using or keeping banned plastic on their premises. In other wards, the squad seized plastics used for packaging but let off the eateries with a warning.

“We had given enough time to shops and other establishments to get alternatives for plastics. Now that the ban has come into effect, we will penalise those not abiding by the rules,” said a BMC spokesperson.

The BMC’s 249-member squad in all 24 administrative civic wards — wearing dark-blue waistcoats — have been tasked to fan out across the city to increase awareness about the ban and also levy penalty on offenders. The members will carry a signed letter from the local deputy municipal commissioner that authorises them to fine people.

Read | Maharashtra plastic ban: Some protest, struggle; others go for alternatives

While over the weekend, their main mandate is to increase awareness, from Monday, they will start charging fines. “The squad has been trained to be polite… We have taught them not to threaten people… be polite but firm,” said Sangeeta Hasnale, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Markets). Initially, the squad will focus only on hawkers, retailers and malls among others.

“We have asked the squad to go easy on the children, the elderly and women. Our first approach would be to seize the plastic bag and explain the ban. Fines will be imposed later,” said Hasnale.

So far, the BMC has collected around 145 metric tonnes of plastic waste through bins and door-to-door collections with the help of its toll free number.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now