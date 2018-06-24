Maharashtra plastic ban: Some protest, struggle; others go for alternatives

BMC officials remove thermocol cases at Dadar fish market on Saturday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) BMC officials remove thermocol cases at Dadar fish market on Saturday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

AS THE government’s ban on single-use plastic kicked in the state on Saturday, parts of Mumbai protested as many floundered for alternatives that will keep their businesses afloat.

Many shopkeepers, both retailers and wholesalers, in Malad and Kandivali kept their shutters down as a mark of protest. Ambar Patel, owner of a clothing showroom in Malad West, said: “We do not support this ban and so, we will keep the shop closed on Saturday. Each of our items from a shirt to even socks is packed in plastic. A penalty of Rs 5,000 is too much. This will also inconvenience the people who prefer carrying plastic bags during rains.”

Fisherfolk unions across the city accused the BMC of implementing the ban without proper planning. They claimed that with the government’s decision to ban plastic and thermocol and impose fines for its use, Mumbai’s fisherwomen were in for a major setback as after selling fish in plastic bags, they store the remaining in a thermocol box to ensure that it doesn’t get spoiled.

Read | Maharashtra plastic ban: Starbucks, McDonald’s pay fine of Rs 5,000

Ujwala Patil from Mahim Koliwada said, “I had written to the fisheries department to help these women by providing insulated boxes to store fish. However, nothing was done. Most of these markets are run by BMC, so at least it should have made a provision to provide 50 per cent financial assistance to these fisherwomen for buying insulated storage boxes…”

With the ban kicking in, very few people visited the fish markets on Friday and Saturday. Madhumati Patil at Dahisar fish market said, “I could earn only

Rs 600 in the last two days as people refuse to buy fish if we do not provide plastic bags.” Banhari Lal, a fish seller at Colaba fish market said, “It has become impossible for us to deliver fish anymore. My delivery boys are sitting idle. Raw fish can’t be carried in a paper bag.”

Moreover, the ban kicking in on a rainy day has proved tough for many. “The ban has been implemented at the worst time… paper bags get soggy in the rain and do not serve any purpose,” said Mahesh Sadhwani, a garment seller from Bandra West.

Munneshwar Yadav, a 23-year-old running a food stall in Nariman Point, said: “Most of our business comes from delivering food to offices. But it is not possible to do it during monsoon without plastic bags and so, we have had to stop delivery. “

However, some sellers have come to terms with the ban and switched to alternatives. “One cloth bag costs Rs 1.50 to Rs 1.75. I do not mind this additional cost, as the ban will lead to less pollution, waste and diseases,” said Adnan Ussain Nansari, a belt-seller on Linking Road.

Many consumers also said they are prepared for the ban. “When I go to buy meat and fish, I will carry steel tiffin boxes with me. It will make my shopping bag heavier but it is the only option,” said Shikha Nair, a Juhu resident.

On the first day of the ban, the Thane Municipal Corporation collected 2,500 kg of plastic and imposed a fine of around

Rs 15,000. Action was taken against over 100 shopkeepers, apart from receiving 75 complaints on its WhatsApp number.

(Inputs by Dipti Singh, Benita Chacko, Dhruv Johri and Pia Krishnankutty)

