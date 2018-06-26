Maharashtra plastic ban: Rs 2.95 lakh collected in fines as BMC raids 8,061 commercial establishments

Since Sunday, about nine establishments refused to pay the fine and the BMC has filed inspection reports (IR) for prosecution against them. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) Since Sunday, about nine establishments refused to pay the fine and the BMC has filed inspection reports (IR) for prosecution against them. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continued action against the plastic ban violators on Monday.

By 7 pm Monday, 249 BMC-appointed vigilance squads, raided over 8,061 commercial establishments and collected over Rs 2.95 lakh in fines from those found storing the banned plastic.

On Sunday, the squad had inspected 867 shops and establishments, of which banned items were found in 72. Around 591 kg banned plastic was seized, with fines worth Rs 3.35 lakh collected from the offenders, which included McDonald’s and Shoppers Stop outlets in Parel and Chembur.

The civic body started enforcing provisions of the ban from Saturday, with action taken against 11 establishments. The crackdown continued on Sunday, with 25 teams of officers combing Chembur. However, the overall ward-wise action started on Monday.

Since Sunday, about nine establishments refused to pay the fine and the BMC has filed inspection reports (IR) for prosecution against them.

Dr Sangita Hasnale, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (markets), said, “We are happy that only eight per cent of the total establishments we inspected had stored banned plastic, proving that our awareness drives created a good impact. The seized plastic is being kept in municipal godowns, and will be eventually sent to recyclers.”

Nidhi Choudhary, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (special) and in-charge of enforcing the ban, said, “Our action for now is focussed against commercial establishments. We have found that some multinational brands are not adhering to rules. We have imposed fines on them and have filed IRs against those refusing to pay the fine amount.”

