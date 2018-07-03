Maharashtra Plastic ban: Notification eases norms

For the multilayered packaging, the manufacturers have been asked to stop use of non-recyclable plastic immediately and opt for recyclable packaging. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia) For the multilayered packaging, the manufacturers have been asked to stop use of non-recyclable plastic immediately and opt for recyclable packaging. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia)

EIGHT DAYS after enforcing the plastic ban across the state, the State Environment Department has issued a notification to make amendments to ease norms to allow retail packaging and to expand its scope to bring multilayered and tetra packaging and packaging of the e-commerce products under its ambit. Besides, it has banned the less-than-200 ml plastic bottles.

As per the notification issued on Monday, it has allowed retail packaging for groceries and grain products with certain riders that include the use of plastic above 50 microns with a minimum weight of 2 gm. The name of the manufacturer should be printed on the plastic bag along with details of type of plastic and buyback price.

These norms have been made mandatory for industrial packaging, which was allowed previously without any riders. In addition, it has made it mandatory to use a minimum of 20 per cent recyclable plastic for industrial packaging. The plastic manufacturers and their associations should work out a mechanism for collection and recycling of plastic waste, said an official. It has also brought multi-layered and tetra packaging under the ambit of the ban. While the multilayered packaging is used for chips, snacks and biscuits, the tetra packaging is used for milk and juice with others. For the multilayered packaging, the manufacturers have been asked to stop use of non-recyclable plastic immediately and opt for recyclable packaging.

Under the extended producer’s responsibility (EPR), the multilayered packaging and tetra packaging firms or companies have been given three months to set up a mechanism for collecting and recycling plastic used for packaging. Based on the outcome in three months, the government would take further decisions for regulation, said an official.

While the government has banned plastic bottles less than 200 ml, it has brought all packaging of e-commerce products under its ambit.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App