Maharashtra plastic ban: Committee suggests retailers may use plastic packaging, but with riders

Three days after the plastic ban came into force in the state, an Expert Committee, formed to advise the environment department on the challenges in implementing the ban, has recommended that plastic packaging by retailers be allowed, but with certain riders, sources in the department said.

During a meeting last week, the Committee had recommended that retail packaging in plastic should be allowed with conditions including: mentioning the source of the plastic on the bags, use of plastic above 50 microns only and setting up recollection and recycling mechanisms, said an official.

The Empowered Committee, headed by the minister, is yet to take a final decision in this regard, the official added.

Traders and retailers have been complaining that there is no alternative to plastic for retail-level packaging of produce, ranging from spices to foodgrain and other edible items in smaller quantities and even clothing manufacturers, who pack kurtas or other apparel in clear plastic bags.

The official further said there has been a lot of confusion about packaging. “Since we have permitted plastic for industrial packaging at the manufacturing level, the Expert Committee felt that retail or wholesale packaging, as a whole, should be allowed for all items. Otherwise, people will suffer a lot as there is no alternative,” explained the official.

Meanwhile, state Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam slammed MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the latter’s opposition to the ban. “Since when has the uncle begun feeling scared of his nephew? It seems to be a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray, who is behind the ban,” said Kadam.

Sena leader’s remarks came in wake of hoardings put up by MNS activists outside Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s residence, questioning what alternative options had been provided before imposing the steep fines for violating the ban.

“Had his people come to me, I would have explained everything. We have taken the decision to ban plastic in September and the High Court gave three months time after we issued a notification in March. Over the last nine months, we have taken several steps for awareness,” said Kadam, adding that the steep fine has been proposed as a strong deterrent.

Officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board said revenue division-wise meetings will be held to make the heads of local bodies aware of what items are banned. The attempt is to make them aware of the banned items for focused action, said an official.

