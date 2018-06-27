Maharashtra Plastic ban: BMC collects Rs 10.5 lakh as fine in 4 days

These offenders will face legal action from BMC.(Express file photo/Nirmal Harindran) These offenders will face legal action from BMC.(Express file photo/Nirmal Harindran)

The BMC on Tuesday continued to crack a whip on those violating the plastic ban. Its 249 vigilance squads raided 5,440 commercial establishments while collecting over Rs 3.9 lakh as fine from those found storing banned plastic.

Meanwhile, investigation reports were submitted against 16 establishments that refused to pay the penalty. These offenders will face legal action from BMC.

From Saturday (June 23) to Tuesday (June 26), the BMC squads had inspected and raided 13,501 shops and seized 972.8 kg of banned plastic. In these four days, the civic body has collected a fine of Rs 10.5 lakh from the offenders.

