Maharashtra: Plastic bags back in circulation, officials blame election duty

More than a year after the Maharashtra government banned all plastic carry bags and single-use plastic articles, the carry bags are back in circulation across the city. Officials blamed it on election duties during the Lok Sabha elections.

Officials from the state’s Environment Department and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) admit that plastic bags are now easily available. “Senior officials and staff were on election duty for the last two-three months. Besides, local bodies’ officials were also on election duty. So, action against plastic ban violators had slowed down during this period,” said an MPCB official.

On March 23 last year, the State Environment Department issued a notification to ban all plastic carry bags and single-use plastic articles and thermocol along with a depository scheme for return of plastic bottles and milk pouches to retailers.

“Initially there was action against the plastic bags. But carry bags are now available in the market and we are getting it. There has been no action since the last few months,” said a vegetable vendor in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

E Ravendiran, member secretary of the MPCB, said action is being initiated by MPCB teams. “On Monday, we sent four teams to take action against the violators. Now, we will continue to take action and ensure effective implementation of the ban,” said Ravendiran.

Another MPCB official, however, pointed out that the urban local bodies that are supposed to take action have been slow in taking action against the violators. “The ban was visible in the initial months as there was a strong push from the government to the local bodies to take action against violators. However, the local bodies have failed to keep up the momentum, and that has impacted the ban across the state,” added the official.

The official further said that most local bodies have not submitted quarterly reports about action taken by them. “As per the plastic ban notification, the local bodies are expected to submit quarterly reports on all action taken, but almost 90 per cent have not submitted these reports. It clearly shows that they are not serious about the ban and its implementation,” added the official.