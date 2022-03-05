Maharashtra plans to reach out to Ukraine universities directly

Maintaining that the Maharashtra government is exploring options to help medical students returning to the state from Ukraine, state Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Friday that directly dealing with Ukrainian universities to explore such options is within the powers of state universities but they would need the help of the National Medical Council (NMC) and the Union government to expedite the process.

The statement comes days after a circular of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) sought details of students who were pursuing medical courses in Ukraine and are now returning home to the state.

“The plan is to see if something like stopgap support can be extended, provided Ukrainian universities are okay with it. I have advised the vice-chancellor of MUHS to reach out to Ukrainian universities to understand what they are thinking about these students who are returning. Whether they are going to take a break and restart again or they are going to go for online medium of teaching… what happens to their examinations, if any, how will they finish the curriculum or semester and other nitty-gritty.”

“Unless we engage with them, we won’t know what help we can extend. We don’t know when this war is going to end and when things are going to get back to normal,” the minister said, adding that the plan is in its preliminary stage.

Currently, the process is to reach out to the students and their parents to not only provide them moral support but also to understand what kind of support they need, said Deshmukh.

Asked if the state government will require approval from the NMC or the Union government in this case, considering this is an international matter, Deshmukh said: “As far as university-level issues are concerned, I think we can directly deal with the Ukrainian universities. We are also going to update the NMC and the Union health ministry to seek their advice. We would require help from the NMC and the Union government to expedite this or may be recommend what we are doing so that it carries more weight.”