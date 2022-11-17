Maharashtra plan to open 51 community clinics is a BMC poll gimmick, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party has dismissed as a political gimmick the Maharashtra government’s decision to launch 51 community health clinics, but said that the chief minister and his deputy “were forced to” talk about healthcare was testimony to the success of Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model.

In a statement issued Thursday, AAP Mumbai chief Preeti Sharma Menon said the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena government lacked the political will to deliver on the promise and that the clinics might turn into another avenue for corruption “given the track record” of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

“Given the Shiv Sena-BJP’s record over the past 30 years, they are sure to make a complete mess of this project just like what they have done in areas like roads, traffic management, cleanliness etc,” Menon said.

Menon said people were aware of the dismal state of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run hospitals and clinics, which she said lacked doctors, medicines and infrastructure. “The civic hospitals are dirty and badly maintained and no one has forgotten about the death of a patient due to rat bites in the Rajawadi hospital,” she said.

Menon said the new clinics would never be able to duplicate the AAP model, “which is working so well in Delhi and Punjab”. “The Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi model of development has universal, free quality healthcare as its cornerstone. The Mohalla Clinics of Delhi have played a pivotal role in reducing congestion in tertiary hospitals while providing excellent state-of-the-art infrastructure for primary healthcare,” she said.

Such initiatives work only when the intentions are good and there is a political will, Menon said, adding that the Sena-BJP combination was “focused on corruption and power grab”.

“This is another political gimmick. That the AAP has forced politicians to work towards delivering healthcare is testament to the far-reaching effects of our Delhi Model and the growth of a movement for clean politics and efficient public-service delivery,” she said.

Menon also said people would give the AAP an opportunity in the coming elections to prove that a clean and honest government can deliver.

For its part, the ruling BJP said that every policy decision taken by the government had public welfare in mind.

“The Shinde-Fadnavis government’s decision to launch 51 health clinics will be a role model for other states,” BJP state chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said. “When Fadnavis was the chief minister (2014 to 2019), he gave top priority to the rural and urban health sectors.”

In its campaign for the upcoming BMC polls, the BJP is talking about the “corruption by Sena leaders” in Covid centres as well as the party’s failure to maintain well the hospitals of the civic body that it ruled.