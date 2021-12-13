Maharashtra pioneer in tackling Covid-19 situation, says Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Monday said it does not want a repeat of the “dark days” that were witnessed during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and added that the authorities should ensure prevention of further spread of the disease. The court made this observation while disposing of public interest litigations (PILs) alleging improper management of Covid-19 treatment in Maharashtra and seeking streamlining of vaccination.

The High Court also said that Maharashtra was at the forefront in tackling the Covid-19 situation.

“Last year, we knew nothing about Covid-19, but in April, this year, during the second wave we did know about it. However, we let our guard down and witnessed a difficult time,” the court said.

“We don’t want a repeat of the dark days. We must not let our guards down. The Union and the state governments, everyone has to act hand in hand. We hope the new year brings in a new beginning and we never see a repeat of April 2021,” a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik added.

“We have no hesitation to say that Maharashtra was a pioneer in tackling the Covid-19 situation. We are told that several courts in some states are still not open (for physical hearings). Our collective efforts have succeeded,” the bench said.

The Bombay High Court also said that the Centre and the state government must provide Covid-19 vaccines and medical help to the senior citizens, people with co-morbidities and the differently abled on priority.

Meanwhile, the bench also heard a PIL challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to permit only “fully vaccinated persons” to use local trains and visit malls and workplaces. The plea filed by activists Feroze Mithiborwala and Yohan Tengra sought permission for people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to avail local trains, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said on behalf of the Centre that they do not have any objection to the demand if the state government agreed to the same.

The bench then asked Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni representing the state government to file an affidavit in reply to the plea by Tuesday and posted further hearing on the matter to Wednesday, December 15.