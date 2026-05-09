Maharashtra: Pilot Marathi test flags 15% of auto drivers unable to speak the language

Less than 20 per cent of autorickshaw drivers inspected during a pilot drive to check Marathi proficiency were found unable to converse in the language, even as transport authorities confirmed to The Indian Express that all inspected drivers carried valid licences and badges.

The pilot was conducted in the Mira-Bhayandar region between April 2 and May 1, ahead of the state-wide inspection campaign that began on Maharashtra Day. The area RTO has around 12,000 registered autorickshaws. Of the 3,760 drivers checked, 587 could not demonstrate functional knowledge of Marathi, The Indian Express has learned.

The drive is now being used as the basis for the larger exercise across all 59 RTOs in Maharashtra, from May 1 to August 15. On completion, each RTO will submit its verification drive data to the state transport department.

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Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, whose assembly constituency partly covers the Mira-Bhayandar region, said the objective was not to threaten drivers’ livelihoods. “This drive was started as a pilot project in Mira-Bhayandar to understand the ground reality. We found that several drivers were unable to communicate in basic Marathi, though many expressed willingness to learn the language. The objective of the exercise is not to target anyone’s livelihood, but to ensure that drivers operating public transport in Maharashtra are able to communicate with passengers and comply with the existing rules,” he told The Indian Express.

Autorickshaws line up, while vendors sell various forms for new permits right in front of the Wadala RTO. (Express (Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Autorickshaws line up, while vendors sell various forms for new permits right in front of the Wadala RTO. (Express (Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The state-wide drive follows the Maharashtra government’s decision to strictly implement Rule 24 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, amended in 2019, which requires public transport drivers to possess working knowledge of Marathi. This rule specified that a metal badge authorising a person to drive a public service vehicle will be issued only if the applicant demonstrates adequate knowledge of local routes in the area of operation, along with a working knowledge of Marathi and at least one other commonly spoken language.

The initial announcement on April 14 had indicated that all licensed autorickshaw and taxi drivers would need to demonstrate Marathi proficiency from May 1. But following strong objections from unions over fears that drivers unable to speak Marathi could lose permits, the government softened its position and clarified that no punitive action would be taken solely on the basis of Marathi proficiency until August 15. The current phase has been restricted to spot verification, document scrutiny and language familiarisation, with action being taken primarily against illegally operating vehicles and permit violations.

The Indian Express visited multiple locations across Mumbai on Wednesday and spoke to officers from flying squads, conducting inspections on the ground.

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RTO officers conducted on-field checks of autorickshaw drivers in Thane and also verified old registration papers at the Thane RTO office. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) RTO officers conducted on-field checks of autorickshaw drivers in Thane and also verified old registration papers at the Thane RTO office. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

At JP Road in Azad Nagar, Andheri West, three Motor Vehicles Department officers were stationed along the roadside stopping autorickshaws one after another, in scenes similar to what would have played out during the Mira-Bhayandar pilot. Drivers were asked to present licences, badges and permit documents while officers noted registration numbers and vehicle details. The interactions often extended beyond paperwork.

Officers questioned drivers about their passengers, their native place and how long they had been in Mumbai. Conversations were largely conducted in Marathi, with officers assessing whether drivers could follow and respond in the language. Those who struggled were told about the Marathi guidebook released by the government and directed to the RTO office to pick it up.

A similar exercise was underway at the Mumbai Central RTO, where multiple flying squads were deployed across the city. Inside the office, officers scrutinised permit applications and supporting documents, including police verification papers, domicile certificates and badges. Discrepancies are cross-verified with the departments concerned before further action.

This is not the first time the government has attempted such a drive. In February 2016, the state transport commissioner issued a circular directing RTOs to assess Marathi proficiency while granting permits. Following petitions from unions, including the Bhiwandi City Rickshaw-Taxi Chalak Malak Sangathan, the Bombay High Court ruled that making Marathi proficiency a mandatory condition for permits was “completely illegal”. No similar state-wide verification drive has been conducted since.

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RTO officers conducted on-field checks of autorickshaw drivers in Thane and also verified old registration papers at the Thane RTO office. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) RTO officers conducted on-field checks of autorickshaw drivers in Thane and also verified old registration papers at the Thane RTO office. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The state government has also released a draft amendment on Marathi proficiency requirements for public feedback. The draft amendments propose making functional knowledge of Marathi mandatory for obtaining driving licences for public service vehicles, securing and renewing permits for autorickshaws, taxis and other transport vehicles.

Unions have largely supported efforts to help drivers learn Marathi but have urged the government not to politicise the issue or target migrant drivers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the government would facilitate Marathi training for drivers unable to speak the language, adding that Marathi should be promoted through training, not coercion. “As far as language is concerned, one should be proud of one’s mother tongue. We should all be proud of our mother tongue — Marathi. All those residing in Maharashtra must learn Marathi. I believe people will make efforts to learn it, and we will also try to teach those who have not yet made an attempt,” he had said.

He also condemned any coercion or violence over language. “Violence and disputes in the name of language and beating someone just because they cannot speak our language, are not acceptable to us,” he added.Marathi proficiency drive