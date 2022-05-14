Maharashtra: Pharmacy student arrested in Nashik for provocative tweet on Sharad Pawar

A 21-year-old pharmacy student from Nashik district was arrested on Friday for allegedly tweeting a provocative statement against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

On Wednesday, May 11, around 7 pm, Nikhil Bhamre allegedly posted a comment against Pawar on his Twitter account. “Time has come for Baramati’s Gandhi…to create Baramati’s Nathuram Godse,” he tweeted in Marathi. Pawar hails from Baramati in Maharashtra.

On Friday, NCP leader and state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad noticed the tweet and flagged it on his Twitter account, tagging official police Twitter handles in Maharashtra, asking them to take action against Bhamre.

The Dindori police in Nashik tracked down Bhamre, who does not have any prior criminal record, to his rented accommodation in Nashik city and arrested him. A resident of Dindori, Bhamre, who belongs to a family of farmers, was in Nashik to pursue his studies.

A Dindori police official said Bhamre was affiliated to a right-wing group in the past but refused to name it. According to the police, Bhamre deleted all his social media accounts after learning that they were on the lookout for him. His phone has been seized and police are attempting to retrieve his chats. Police said that he has made several such comments in the past as well.

An FIR was registered against Bhamre under Sections 153 A and 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced before a magistrate court on Saturday.