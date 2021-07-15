scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Maharashtra: Patient beats doctor with saline stand at Covid centre

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 15, 2021 5:54:34 am
A 55-year-old Covid-19 patient attacked a doctor with a saline stand at a government hospital in Alibag, Raigad on Wednesday.

The police said the doctor sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to the ICU.

The incident took place around 4.30 am at the Covid-19 care centre at Alibag District General Hospital, where the patient was admitted four days ago.

The police said Dr Swapnadeep Thale, who was on duty, was sitting on a chair when the patient came from behind and started hitting him on the head with a saline stand.

“The patient has been booked for assault. The patient, however, has not revealed the reason behind the attack,” said an officer.

