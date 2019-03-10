Maharashtra: Param Bir Singh new Anti-Corruption Bureau DG

THE government on Saturday appointed IPS officer Param Bir Singh as the Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Till recently IPS officer Sanjay Barve held this post before he was made the Mumbai police commissioner last week. Singh took charge as the ACB chief on Saturday.

Singh said, “It is an honour to be appointed as the ACB chief and I will perform my duties to the best of my abilities to ensure that ACB functions effectively and is more accessible to the public.” Singh, a 1988-batch officer, was incidentally one of the two names along with Barve that were in contention for being made the Mumbai police commissioner.

Prior to this posting, Singh was the additional director general (law and order) with the state police. As ADG, Singh had addressed a press conference in August last year regarding the arrests of activists with alleged Maoist links from Pune, a move that had been criticised by the Bombay High Court.

Singh also held the post of the Thane police commissioner, a tenure during which several high-profile cases, including the Mira Road-Bhayander call centre case — from where fraudulent phone calls were allegedly made to US nationals — and the Vicky Goswami Ephedrine drug racket case were busted by the Thane police.