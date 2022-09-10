Maharashtra: During Ganesh immersion, 11 get electric shock as generator wire snaps

Eleven persons in Maharashtra’s Panvel received an electric shock after a wire from the generator machine snapped during Ganesh immersion. One of the injured was in severe condition and was admitted to the ICU on Friday evening.

Panvel is a satellite city of Mumbai.

Panvel municipal corporation commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh told The Indian Express that during the Ganesh immersion in Wadghar area of Panvel, a generator wire snapped and 11 persons sustained injuries. “I and the local deputy commissioner of police Shivraj Patil took seven of those injured to Panvel sub-district hospital and four to the Lifeline hospital. One is in the ICU, while two of those affected are small children aged five and 15.’’

He said that the police were yet to determine why the wire snapped.