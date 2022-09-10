scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Maharashtra: During Ganesh immersion, 11 get electric shock as generator wire snaps

Panvel Ganesh immersion: The police were yet to determine why the wire snapped.

A file photo of Ganesh immersion in Maharashtra (Express/Amit Chakravarty)

Eleven persons in Maharashtra’s Panvel received an electric shock after a wire from the generator machine snapped during Ganesh immersion. One of the injured was in severe condition and was admitted to the ICU on Friday evening.

Panvel is a satellite city of Mumbai.

Panvel municipal corporation commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh told The Indian Express that during the Ganesh immersion in Wadghar area of Panvel, a generator wire snapped and 11 persons sustained injuries. “I and the local deputy commissioner of police Shivraj Patil took seven of those injured to Panvel sub-district hospital and four to the Lifeline hospital. One is in the ICU, while two of those affected are small children aged five and 15.’’

More from Mumbai

He said that the police were yet to determine why the wire snapped.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alivePremium
How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 09:05:58 am
Next Story

Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Charles III is King of Great Britain. What's next?
Explained

Charles III is King of Great Britain. What's next?

Meet the blockbuster 'rice man' who fed the world

Meet the blockbuster 'rice man' who fed the world

Gulzar's Mere Apne talks about the epidemic of loneliness
Bollywood Rewind

Gulzar's Mere Apne talks about the epidemic of loneliness

Bilkis case remission: SC asks Gujarat to respond in 2 weeks

Bilkis case remission: SC asks Gujarat to respond in 2 weeks

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Chess cheating drama: What are the different ways to cheat in chess?

Chess cheating drama: What are the different ways to cheat in chess?

Premium
King Charles names William and Kate the Prince, Princess of Wales

King Charles names William and Kate the Prince, Princess of Wales

To fine-tune affairs in states, BJP shuffles 15 in-charges

To fine-tune affairs in states, BJP shuffles 15 in-charges

How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut

How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut

Premium
Risky for me to participate in National Games: Neeraj Chopra

Risky for me to participate in National Games: Neeraj Chopra

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement