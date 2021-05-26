Maharashtra: Panel to submit proposal on ways to accommodate govt job aspirants whose selection got stuck

The committee also directed that a meeting of all district collectors should be convened immediately to expedite the plan to build a hostel in each district for students from the Maratha community.

The cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, headed by Congress leader and Minister Ashok Chavan, directed the state chief secretary on Tuesday to submit a proposal to the Cabinet on ways to accommodate aspirants for government jobs whose selection process has got stuck after the Supreme Court struck down Maratha quota.

The committee also reviewed delayed recruitment and implementation of various decisions taken by the government to provide relief to the Maratha community. “The recruitment process, which has been delayed due to the Maratha reservation court battle, has been reviewed department-wise at the level of the chief secretary. A proposal is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet by next week to give justice to the affected candidates,” Chavan told mediapersons.

Regarding a petition filed by BJP legislator Vinayak Mete in the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Chavan on Maratha quota, the Congress leader said the petition seeks cancellation of the government decision that states that Maratha community will not be able to take advantage of the Economically Weaker Section quota when reservation under Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) is in force.

“The government’s stand is also the same. Now, since SEBC is not in force, it is necessary to cancel the government decision,” he added.

It further directed that the process of giving jobs in the state-run transport corporation to the heirs of those who died in Maratha quota agitation should be completed by June 15.