Maharashtra panel to study Maratha quota order by Supreme Court

The Maharashtra government will set up a committee, likely to be headed by a retired judge, to study the Supreme Court judgment that struck down reservation for the Marathas on May 4.

The SC had struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in educational admissions and government jobs, terming the legislation as “unconstitutional”, and also refused to refer the 1992 Mandal judgment — setting a 50 per cent cap on reservation — to a larger bench for reconsideration.

The committee will be set up in two days and submit its report within 15 days. The name of the judge will be decided by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

PWD Minister Ashok Chavan, who heads the state’s sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said the committee will study the SC judgement, which runs into over 500 pages, and submit a report, following which a decision would be taken on whether or not to move a review petition in court.

Senior officials had earlier advised that the government should not appeal against the order and instead appoint a new committee to document the backwardness of the community and send a report to the National Backward Classes Commission.

Chavan said Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte would take stock of the pending recruitment process under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) in every department, adding that the SC had upheld the recruitments that had taken place until September 9, 2020.

“The entire process comprises selection and recruitment. The chief secretary will review this process. The state is positively considering giving justice to SEBC candidates affected by the court decision, and the future course of action will be based on the chief secretary’s report,” he added.

Chavan said that Thackeray is also likely to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on this issue, and ask the Centre to provide quota to the Maratha community.