Maharashtra: Palghar on red alert, heavy rain in Mumbai on June 3 & 4, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts with a low-pressure area persisting over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep islands.

“It is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday. We are monitoring whether this will be as intense as Cyclone Amphan and are in touch with the concerned state governments,” Mrutunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD, said.

A district-wise forecast, issued by the IMD, has put Palghar on “red alert” with the possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places for June 3 and 4. Mumbai and Thane, meanwhile, have been put on “orange alert” with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. According to IMD, Mumbai, the three areas are likely to receive rain/ thundershowers on June 1 and 2.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy showers are very likely over Lakshadweep area, Kerala and coastal Karnataka on May 31 and June 1 under the influence of the storm, an IMD bulletin states. Heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is likely over south Gujarat, north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli on June 3 and 4, it adds.

“The low-pressure area formed Sunday morning around 5.30 am. The system is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD bulletin said, adding it is very likely to move northwards till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastward and reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3 morning.

“Maharashtra, especially the west coast, is very likely to experience an active wet spell from June 1 to 4. Light to moderate rainfall at most places, with isolated heavy spells, is very likely over south Konkan and Goa on May 31, and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on June 1,” the bulletin said. Fishermen, out at sea, have also been advised to return by May 31.

