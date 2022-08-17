With no hospital around, newborn twins die in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Updated: August 17, 2022 11:39:04 am
A woman in the Palghar district of Maharashtra lost her twins within 24 hours of their birth as a result of the delay in reaching a medical centre.
A resident of the Mokhada tehsil in Palghar, Vandana Budhar gave birth to the twins at home earlier this week, but soon the premature babies developed breathing issues. The family took Budhar and her babies to the nearest primary health centre (PHC) in Khodala, almost 12 km away from their village, in a makeshift stretcher.
An image showed family members carrying Budhar and the babies through rocky terrain and slippery slopes as it rained. However, before they could reach the PHC, the twins died on their way after the family walked for 3 km.
“The mother went into a sudden labour pain and as the PHC was far off, the family with the midwives delivered the premature babies at home. But soon their condition deteriorated,” said Sita Shankar Ghatal, an activist associated with NGO Bal Sanjivan Chhavani.
An official from the state health department said that they would investigate the matter.
Chitra Kishor Wagh, the vice-president of the BJP’s state unit, said the deaths were “very painful”. “Budhar’s twin children died due to non-availability of health care in time,” she tweeted in Marathi.
पालघर जिल्हा मोखाड्यातील अतिदुर्गम बोटोशी गावातील मरकटवाडी येथील वंदना बुधर या गर्भवती महिलेला आरोग्य सेवा मिळवण्यासाठी 3km डोलीतून पायपीट करत दवाखाना गाठावा लागला
यावेळी वेळेत आरोग्य सेवा उपलब्ध न झाल्याने बुधर यांच्या जुळ्या बालकांचा मृत्यू झाला हि घटना अतीव वेदनादायी आहे..१/२
— Chitra Kishor Wagh (@ChitraKWagh) August 16, 2022
“Many such incidents are happening due to non-availability of roads in many padas, not only in Palghar but also in Ratnagiri Guhagar v.Sabha Dhangarwadi, where people have to face such issues,” tweeted Wagh as she tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.
