Maharashtra: Over 5,000 police personnel get mid-career skill training in 5 months at Khandala centre

In an attempt to institutionalise mid-career skill upgradation training of its personnel, the Maharashtra Police has trained over 5,000 personnel over the last five months.

While earlier, mid-career training was meant to be undertaken at the police station itself and not taken seriously, now officers have to go to the Khandala Police Training Centre (PTC) for at least two weeks for the training. ADG (Training & Special Squads) Sanjay Kumar said that for the last five months, they have started conducting the training programme at Khandala PTC.

“While earlier, mid-career skill upgradation training took place at police stations, we have made an attempt to institutionalise it by conducting training at Khandala PTC, where an officer has to take a break from his daily work and attend the training,” he added.

Kumar further said that with the personnel getting a chance to interact with their colleagues from across the state, this is also a chance to exchange ideas. “Intermingling of these officers means getting to hear about practices followed in other parts of the state, which helps their growth.”

The Professional Skill Upgradation (PSU) training is divided into three parts. PSU 1 is to be conducted for the constabulary, who have served 10 years in the force. It trains them to execute summons, warrants and patrolling. PSU 2 is to be conducted after constables undergo 20 years of service. They are taught about investigation procedures as at that point in their career, they are aiding the investigation. PSU 3 trains the constabulary to handle police stations.

An officer said that so far, 2,385 constables have completed PSU1, 1,262 have complete PSU 2 and 605 have finished PSU 3. In all, 605 women constables have completed training.

“Now that constables can become sub-inspectors after the post of Police Naik was scrapped, training at various levels will hold them in good stead,” another officer said.

Apart from constables, the three-level training is also applicable to those joining the force at the sub-inspector level. The OPSU (Officers Professional Skill Upgradation) course for officers will be held at a gap of 10 years from the time they join work.

Kumar said that even online training courses that they are operating from the Detective Training School in Nashik have been receiving a good response, with 5,734 personnel being trained so far.