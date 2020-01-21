Maharashtra: Over 40,000 home guards not paid salary yet, say Officials

The state government already owes Rs 137.83 crore to the home guards, and by the end of the financial year, the government will have to pay another Rs 140.55 crore. (Representational Image) The state government already owes Rs 137.83 crore to the home guards, and by the end of the financial year, the government will have to pay another Rs 140.55 crore. (Representational Image)

Since September 2019, the Directorate General of Home Guard office has failed to provide salary to over 40,000 home guard personnel, officials said. They added that jawans who are deployed to help policemen in manning traffic, during heavy rainfall, festivals and elections have been borrowing money to run their houses.

Following the approval from the government, their honorarium was increased from July, due to which, the funds sanctioned in early 2019 were over by August that year. Several reminders were sent to the government from the DG home guard’s office, but they are yet to act.

The state government already owes Rs 137.83 crore to the home guards, and by the end of the financial year, the government will have to pay another Rs 140.55 crore.

If they fail to act on an urgent basis, the day is not far when they will call for a protest,” said an officer under the condition of anonymity.

An official said that every year, the state government issues Rs 100 crore to pay honorarium to the home guard. However, this year, as their honorarium was increased from Rs 300 to Rs 670 per day, the sanctioned amount was used up by August 2019.

“The proposal to raise the honorarium was sent to the state government by DG Sanjay Pandey. Following the government’s approval, their honorarium was increased from July 2019, but the government has failed to provide the money according to the raised honorarium,” an official said.

The sanctioned amount was spent by August, and since then, the DG home guard has failed to pay honorarium to their jawans.

