Friday, May 06, 2022
Maharashtra: Over 400 prisoners released due to pandemic ordered to return

The convicts will be given two weeks to return to jails across the state and complete the rest of their sentence, a jail official said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: May 6, 2022 12:46:17 pm
Maharashtra: Over 400 prisoners released due to pandemic ordered to returnAs per the guidelines, the Maharashtra government had set up a committee for the release of inmates under parole and furlough. (File)

Over 400 prison inmates who had been released on parole and furlough by jail authorities following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic will now have to return to prisons within 15 days, said an order by the Maharashtra home department.

A jail official said that from April 1, 2022, all restrictions pertaining to Covid-19 have been revoked, including the order to release prison inmates to prevent overcrowding in jails – a decision that was taken to prevent further spread of the virus. “The change in protocol will be communicated to the prisoners who will be given two weeks to return to jails and complete the rest of their sentence,” an official said.

A prison official, however, said that prisons are currently overcrowded and that asking prisoners to return will make matters difficult for prison authorities due to lack of adequate space.

In March 2020, the Supreme Court had asked the state governments to set up high-power committees to examine measures for immediate decongestion of jails in view of an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases. As per the guidelines, the Maharashtra government had set up a committee for the release of inmates under parole and furlough.

While the first batch was released on May 8, 2020, another batch was released on November 11 that year. Initially, they were released for 45 days which was later extended to 90. This was further extended by a Supreme Court order in May 2021.

