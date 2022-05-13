Maharashtra: Over 28k kids yet to confirm school admission under RTE

Even after two extensions in the deadline, the parents of over 28,000 children are yet to confirm their admissions for seats allotted to various schools in Maharashtra under the Right To Education (RTE) provisions, officials said. This indicates a significant number of parents have refused to take up allotted seats, even as the applications received under RTE this year were double the available seats.

This year a total of 9,086 schools across Maharashtra are participating in RTE admissions offering 1,01,906 seats. The total number of applications received are 2,82,783 out of which 90,685 students were allotted seats after the lottery process. However, only 62,179 parents have confirmed admission on these seats as the extended deadline ended this week, officials added. Whereas 28,506 candidates have been practically denied the seat allotted under the RTE.

These children will now be out of the RTE admission system, officials pointed out. In Mumbai district alone, there were a total of 6,451 seats offered for admissions under RTE and 5,342 students were allotted seats in the first round, but only 3,252 have confirmed their admissions on the allotted seats.

Even as there were fewer seats for RTE admissions across Maharashtra this year, the applications from parents continued to remain high. However, at the end of the extended first round of admissions, many seem to have let go of the seats allotted under RTE.

Meanwhile, those in the waiting list now demand clarity on the schedule to confirm admissions for the remaining vacant seats. According to information provided by the Directorate of Education (Primary), which conducts this admission, a new schedule will be out within three to four days to complete admissions on vacant seats.