Maharashtra orders fresh student enrolment verification in govt school

Educators have criticized the move as unnecessary, noting that over 95% of student records are already linked to verified identification databases. (Source: File)

The Maharashtra government has ordered physical verification of student enrolment in government schools, drawing sharp criticism from educators who question the need for the exercise when over 95 per cent of records are already Aadhaar-linked.

The system which will kick in from Saturday is being used to ensure that enrolment numbers match the actual attendance in schools.

The process of physical verification in government schools is primarily to eliminate fraudulent entries with the purpose of preventing misappropriation of government funds allocated for schemes such as midday meals and uniforms.

As per the order issued by the state’s school education department on March 31, the process of physical verification of student enrolments will begin for Classes 1, 2, 8, 9 and 11.