Maharashtra orders fresh student enrolment verification in govt school

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The Maharashtra government has ordered physical verification of student enrolment in government schools, drawing sharp criticism from educators who question the need for the exercise when over 95 per cent of records are already Aadhaar-linked.
The system which will kick in from Saturday is being used to ensure that enrolment numbers match the actual attendance in schools.
The process of physical verification in government schools is primarily to eliminate fraudulent entries with the purpose of preventing misappropriation of government funds allocated for schemes such as midday meals and uniforms.
As per the order issued by the state’s school education department on March 31, the process of physical verification of student enrolments will begin for Classes 1, 2, 8, 9 and 11.
The move has drawn criticism from schools and junior colleges across Maharashtra, who called it a waste of time and resources, citing that school enrolment is already linked to Aadhaar numbers of students and Class 11 admissions are through a centralised process conducted by the government.
Schools across the state are currently in the process of conducting Periodical Assessment Test (PAT) and unsure of how to complete the process of physical verification amid exams.
Mahendra Ganpule from Maharashtra School Principals’ Association said, “Almost all children in government schools have their Aadhaar linked to their records on the SARAL portal of the education department. We do not understand the purpose of this physical verification now.”
Ganpule also pointed out that the state has already completed Sanch-Manyata under which the number of teachers’ posts are finalised based on actual number of students.
“This makes it even more confusing as to why state has launched a fresh round of physical verification,” he said.
According to the latest data of student Aadhaar validation, the process is successfully completed for more than 95 percent of total 2.15 cr students in schools across Maharashtra.
Teachers say that physical verification can be limited to those five per cent of students whose Aadhaar validation remains incomplete for any reason.
Regarding the physical verification of student enrolment in Class 11, Mukund Aandhalkar, General Secretary of Maharashtra Junior College Teachers’ Association has written a letter to the Director of Education in which questions are raised on the process.
“Admissions to Class 11 are conducted by the State Government wherein their admissions have been duly recorded, and the student strength has been determined accordingly. Therefore, the purpose of this verification process is unclear and appears unnecessary; especially when many junior colleges have already completed exams and declared summer holiday for Class 11 students or are in the process of conducting exams,” states the letter.
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