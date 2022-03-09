Maharashtra Opposition leader Fadnavis must be given additional security: BJP MLA Shelar

In the wake of Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis’s claims about an alleged plot by Maharashtra’s ruling alliance against BJP leaders, party MLA Ashish Shelar urged the government on Wednesday to step up the former chief minister’s security.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“This is a heinous conspiracy. The evidence presented by leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis shows the illegal use of weapons, the misuse of the police force and how all these things are interconnected. Fadnavis has also exposed Dawood Ibrahim’s property. Overall it looks like a huge plot and hence additional security must be provided to Fadnavis,” Shelar told reporters, referring to the BJP leader’s speech in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Shelar also demanded that Special Public Prosecutor Pravin Chavan be investigated in connection with Fadnavis’s claims about a plot allegedly hatched by “Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, a lawyer and police officials”.

He alleged that Chavan was the mastermind of the plot and demanded the prosecutor’s security also be beefed up. In order to get to the bottom of the alleged conspiracy, Shelar said it needed to be looked into who all had met Chavan over the “plot”.