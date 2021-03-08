Maharashtra: Opposition hits out at govt for not reducing taxes on fuel

The Opposition lashed out at the state government for not reducing “a single rupee” on state taxes on diesel and petrol, and said the budget had disappointed farmers, youths, women and backward classes.

“Ruling party members used to carry placards on petrol and diesel prices every day, but the state did not reduce a single rupee from its taxes on the fuel prices,” said Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, referring to the Shiv Sena’s recent protests against the Centre for the high fuel prices.

Fadnavis also said that no provision had been made in the budget for an incentive scheme or one-time settlement scheme for farmers who pay their loans regularly. “Around 45 per cent of the farmers have been deprived of the farm loan waiver scheme. This proves that the farm loan waiver of the Thackeray government is a deceptive loan waiver scheme,” he said.

The Opposition leader further said that crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh at zero per cent interest rate would not benefit 80 per cent of farmers in the state. “Because these farmers having non-irrigated land never borrow more than Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. So the announcement is for namesake,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar admitted there were a lot of expectations but pointed to the revenue deficit for not reducing state taxes on fuel. “Due to the state’s financial position, the expectations could not be fulfilled. There is a huge revenue deficit, which may go up further. But the Centre should have reduced its taxes on fuel. I do admit that we could not provide any concession on it,” said Pawar.

He further said that the interest-free crop loan scheme will benefit a large number of farmers in the state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the budget was a relief to all sections of society while fast-tracking infrastructure development in the state. “Despite the challenging situation due to the pandemic, we have presented a budget giving relief to all sections of society and will move the state forward,” said Thackeray.