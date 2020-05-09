Maharashtra: Only final year, final semester exams to be held, says Uday Samant

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant asked final year and final semester students to begin studying with the consideration that exams will be conducted during this period. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant asked final year and final semester students to begin studying with the consideration that exams will be conducted during this period.

The exams for final-year, final semester graduate and postgraduate students across Maharashtra will be conducted between July 1 and 30. All other students of non-agricultural state universities and its affiliated colleges will be promoted based on their previous semester’s performance and marks obtained in the present semester’s internal exams, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced on Friday.

The decisions are based on the recommendations of a committee constituted by the minister last month, and in accordance with University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. The report was submitted to the department on May 6, following which it was discussed with CM Uddhav Thackeray and other ministers in the cabinet, said Samant.

Students who are not in their final year will be promoted considering 50 per cent of their previous semester’s marks as well as 50 per cent of their internal exam’s marks. For students who were to give their first semester or first-year exams, the gradation will be fully based on performance in the internal exams. Those students who wish to improve their marks can appear for optional exams once colleges reopen. The timetable will be declared by the universities independently. In case any student fails after gradation, they will also be promoted on the condition of appearing for the failed subjects in the coming academic year.

Even ATKT students will be passed on the same condition. “We will ensure no student’s academic year is harmed,” said Samant. For queries or doubts of students or parents, counselling centres will be set up in very district, he said. He asked final year and final semester students to begin studying with the consideration that exams will be conducted during this period.

The report of the committee has received unanimous consent of all vice chancellors of non-agricultural state universities. As per UGC guidelines, the academic year of all non-agricultural state universities will begin from September 1. The results for all exams will be declared by August 15.

The decision on Common Entrance Exam (MHCET) will be taken in the coming eight days, Samant said. In case practical exams have not been conducted for any diploma, graduate or post-graduate studies, the students will be assessed based on the journals submitted by them.

For courses that follow annual exam pattern, the exams for only final year will be conducted. For two year courses, only fourth semester exams will be conducted. For students studying for four year courses, only the exams for eighth semester will be conducted. Whereas for five year courses, only tenth semester exams will be conducted. All universities have been asked to decide summer vacations at their own level, after considering the welfare of principals and teaching staff. All autonomous colleges are required to follow the same format regarding exams, as announced by the UGC.

Given that Gondwana University falls in green zone, the university has been allowed to conduct its exams and declare its own timetable as per the geographical conditions. SNDT University will conduct its exams as per state universities timetable.

