Maharashtra: Online portal for rural women to sell eggs

In a pilot programme, which will be launched in Palghar and Dhule districts, the state Women and Child Development (WCD) department has encouraged self-help groups (SHG) and women with small poultry farms to sell their produce to the village centres, from where eggs will be sold through an online portal that will handled by the state government.

Advertising

Rural Development Minister, Pankaja Munde, said Monday, “We hope to encourage this business model for rural women. The government will facilitate the sale through an online portal.”

The portal that will sell eggs online will be launched on January 23, said R Vimla, CEO of Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission. So far, 1,200 women have been registered across the villages of Palghar and Dhule to supply eggs. The programme will be replicated in other districts gradually.

“In rural areas, people with poultry usually consume the eggs themselves and do not supply it commercially. We are channelising the surplus,” Vimla said.

Each village will have a collection centre, where women can sell an egg for Rs 8. The state government will supply it further for Rs 10. There are 3.5 lakh SHGs across Maharashtra that will be roped in to encourage women for taking up this business model.

Advertising

The Maharashtra government is also set to put on display handicraft products, created by over 5.5 lakh rural families, in an exhibition at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex between January 23 and February 4. At the exhibition, spices produced locally, traditional handicraft items, paintings and art works will be available. As many as 7,500 SHGs will be part of this exhibition.